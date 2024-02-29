Everyone chasing Max Verstappen and Red Bull. The 2024 Formula 1 World Championship is upon us and will start on the weekend from Thursday 29 February to Saturday 2 March. After a dominant and dominated 2023 by the team from Milton Keynes, Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren, Aston Martin will try to get closer and, why not, also to challenge the team that has Max Verstappen and Adrian Newey as the main references of the championship team world in charge.

Ferrari presents itself again with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at the wheel of the new SF-24. Both are very motivated, but for different reasons. The Monegasque wants to return to success after a fast that has lasted for a year and a half. Sainz, however, is in his last season with the Prancing Horse and wants to end his experience in Maranello in the best possible way and then dive into a new adventure with Lewis Hamilton who will take his place at Ferrari. Then watch out for surprises, with Visa Cash App RB F1 which is a candidate for great outsider.

How to follow F1 in 2024? In Italy, the ideal solution is to subscribe to Sky to experience every moment of the season until December, or opt for Now TV for a flexible streaming experience. However, if you are abroad and want to follow Formula 1 without missing anything, here is the solution for you.

Watch F1 streaming for free with a VPN

If you are passionate and in love with Formula 1, but you find yourself abroad and cannot follow it as you would like, then the solution to your problems is NordVPN. It is a VPN (virtual private network, which creates a connection between devices on the Internet. They are used to transmit data over public networks in a secure anonymous way. They work by hiding the user's IP addresses and encrypting the data so that they cannot be read by those who are not authorized to receive them) which allows you to overcome geographical restrictions imposed by streaming services and follow F1 for free and on legal sites, generally available exclusively in specific countries.

Thanks to NordVPN it will be possible to access these streams wherever you are. All you need to do is connect to a server located in the specific country you are in. Subscribing to NordVPN is convenient: it will be possible to get a discount, but also the money back guarantee, valid for 30 days.

Take advantage of the NordVPN offer for F1 fans now: Click here to get NordVPN for one Special price, with an unmissable discount valid from 7 February to 20 March. With NordVPN, you not only have access to all the Grands Prix, but you can also browse the Internet safely.

NordVPN 12th Anniversary Special Offer: Don't miss your chance to get up to 67% off two-year plans, plus a free 3-month coupon to share with a friend. This promotion is valid for a limited period, hurry! (To know more, CLICK HERE).

Don't miss F1 with NordVPN

Click here to activate the NordVPN offer and watch F1 for free: take advantage of the offer and follow every Grand Prix without limitations, wherever you are. Take advantage of the 3 month free coupon: register now and receive your extra coupon within 24 hours, valid until June 20, 2024.

Don't let geographical restrictions deprive you of the adrenaline of Formula 1. With NordVPN you will be able to experience all the excitement of the 2024 World Championship. Whether you want to follow F1 for free, to access exclusive content or simply enjoy the season without worries, NordVPN can meet your needs.

Activate NordVPN now and start experiencing the passion of Formula 1 like never before! (CLICK HERE)

Article in collaboration with NordVPN