Russia attacked five Ukrainian train stations this Monday: aim is to destroy the country’s infrastructure, denounces Ukraine| Photo: EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

The Russian offensive in Ukraine, which left thousands of civilians and soldiers dead, completed two months on Sunday (24), without the parties having managed to advance in negotiations to establish a ceasefire.

According to the UN, at least 2,200 civilians have died since the start of the Russian military campaign in Ukraine on February 24, which also caused several casualties in the ranks of both armies. So far, Russia has acknowledged 1,351 dead, while Ukraine’s count is between 2,500 and 3,000 casualties.

The United Nations has warned that the actual number of civilians killed could be much higher than currently available data due to lack of access to areas where fighting is still raging. Meanwhile, the warring parties estimated the death toll on the enemy side at more than 20,000.

Hostilities and uncertainty have also caused more than five million people to flee Ukraine in the past eight weeks, according to the UN, while hundreds of thousands have arrived in Russia from the territories of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as elsewhere. from Ukraine, according to official Russian sources.

second phase of the war

The two-month conflict takes place in the context of the Russian offensive for total control of the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine. “The enemy continues to carry out offensive operations … to establish full control over the Donetsk and Lugansk regions,” said the latest report by the Ukrainian Army General Staff.

A Russian military high command acknowledged this week that during the second phase of the “special military operation”, Russia will also seek to gain control of southern Ukraine, with possible access to the Moldovan border.

These plans have not been confirmed or denied by the Russian Defense Ministry or the Kremlin, but the activity of Russian troops in these directions in the coming days will determine whether Moscow will extend the military campaign beyond the initial objective of “liberating” the Donbass.

In the opinion of Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich, the active phase of the fighting will end “in two or at most three weeks”, as Moscow wants to announce a “preliminary” victory on May 9, when the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

“They will announce preliminary victories, say the tasks are done and offer to negotiate,” Arestovich said today, adding that if negotiations fail, Russia could launch more attacks in the summer and autumn.

However, he commented that possible military operations in the future will be smaller in scope and intensity.

Negotiations

Talks between the parties stalled about a month ago after fighting in Mariupol intensified and images of Bucha surfaced. The last round of face-to-face talks between delegates from both countries took place in Istanbul on 29 March.

Initially, the parties suggested tentative progress at the Istanbul meeting, but the following weeks have shown that the differences remain irreconcilable, at least for now.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that negotiations with Ukraine had “stopped” and that Kiev had not responded to the latest proposal Moscow sent it days ago.

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated this Saturday (23) the need for a direct meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, because contacts through mediators and third countries will not produce the “desired result”.