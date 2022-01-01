With rainy weather and no concerts during fireworks in Copacabana, in the south of Rio, Comlurb, the municipal sanitation company, collected 320 tons of garbage at New Year’s Eve points across the city, less than half of the amount collected on the previous New Year’s Eve (762 tons). Specifically in Copacabana, the company collected 167 tons of garbage.

The cleaning operation was completed this morning with the washing of the Avenida Atlântica lanes. According to the City Hall, 4,372 street sweepers participated in the operation, distributed throughout the ten fireworks display. “We used the strategy of placing a large quantity of 1200l metal boxes, which were important for the visitors to correctly dispose of waste,” said the president of Comlurb, Flávio Lopes.

The company highlighted that it has assigned 120 street sweepers to work exclusively in selective collection in Copacabana, with four tents for receiving potentially recyclable materials. This collection generated 2.3 tons of recyclable waste.

Another 12 street sweepers worked exclusively at the medical posts installed by the Municipal Health Department of Rio on the edge of Copacabana.

New Year’s Eve in Rio brought together thousands of people on the Copacabana shore, but with a smaller audience than in previous years, both because of the rain that hit the neighborhood and the absence of musical attractions, canceled because of the covid-19 pandemic.

