The governor of Río Negro, Arabela Carreras, announced on Wednesday strong restrictions for San Carlos de Bariloche; between them, the suspension of face-to-face classes at all levels and the closing of shops after 7pm.

The new measures respond to the strong impact of the second wave of coronavirus in the city and after the announcement that there are no intensive therapy beds available.

The new extraordinary restrictions will take effect from zero hour this Thursday and will be valid until May 13 inclusive.

According to a report from the provincial Health portfolio, the city of Bariloche adds a total of 1,695 infected of covid-19. With the 57 intensive therapy beds that the Barilochense hospital has occupied.

“We have decided to make a strong hourly restriction on circulation, understanding that there is a strong component of people who meet informally in the social sphere and a large part of the growth responds to epidemiological links, “the governor said at a press conference.

With information from Télam.

News in development.

LGP