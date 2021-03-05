The influence of fans on a result is usually an impossible variable to measure but always present in football, even more so if you live with the passion of these latitudes.

The coronavirus pandemic forced viewers to follow their teams from afar. And the empty stadiums, in the long run, delivered a compelling diagnosis: the venues won, they were much less effective than before the pandemic.

In Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, the three South American countries where soccer is most popular, a paradigm shift is evident.

In the 2020 Argentine Super League (24 teams) there were 117 wins for the locals, 76 draws and 83 defeats. A year before (with the public and 26 teams) there were 141 victories, 102 equalities and 82 falls. And in 2018 (28 teams), 168 home wins, 105 draws and 105 defeats.

In Brazil, the pandemic devastated the legendary Maracana, home of Flamengo. In the two-time championship that they won with suffering, “Fla” ​​had a performance of 56% at home. In 2018 it had been 77% and in 2019 it was 92.9%.

The study carried out by the AFP agency indicates that in Brasileirao 2018, when a pandemic was the subject of a fictional film, the locals won 202 games, drew 110 and lost 68. The following year, still with an audience, they won 184, drew 98 and fell in 98.

In the 2020 season, which ended on February 25, 2021, two months later than planned, the host teams won 171 times, tied 108 games and lost 101.

In Uruguayan football logic is maintained. In the games played without an audience, there were 84 victories for the locals, 81 draws and 67 defeats; In 2019 the figures had been very different: 104 local victories, 62 equalities and 66 defeats.

The equation remains in the Old Continent. In the Premier League, for example, taking the first 26 dates of the last three seasons, in 2018 there were 89 away wins. a year later there were 83 and so far this season they have already added 101.

“It would be unfair not to value what the fans represent for each team,” reflected Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa, from Leeds. In this case, time and the pandemic proved Loco right.

With information from AFP