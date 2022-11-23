By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The request for an “extraordinary verification” of the election results presented this Tuesday by President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) re-election campaign appears to have little chance of being accepted by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), but served as a fuel for the small but resilient protests that question the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and call for military intervention.

The representation filed this Tuesday with the TSE states that ballot boxes of models prior to 2020 would have malfunctioned in the second round of elections, which, the coalition claims, would lead to a request for the annulment of the votes recorded by these devices. The failure would have occurred in so-called systems log files.

Experts in law and electoral rules point to the representation of Bolsonaro’s coalition as fragile and poorly founded, which is why it should not prosper in the TSE.

But for the president’s followers, many of them camped in front of general headquarters in search of a “federal intervention” by the Armed Forces, or even supporters who have closed highways since the second round, the request presented to the electoral court feeds their distrust in relation to the electoral system and his dissatisfaction with the results of the polls.

“They (demonstrations) will only increase now. They won’t stop. I’m going straight to the demonstrations. What I’m seeing is people’s great dissatisfaction,” businessman Leo Teles, 43, from Rio de Janeiro, told Reuters by telephone. “This issue of ballot boxes, everyone knows that these ballot boxes are rigged”, he maintained.

Inspired by the World Cup, lawyer Renata Quaino said that “it’s time for VAR to take action”, in reference to the video referee who assists in refereeing football matches. “There was an audit and if errors are proven, this election needs to be annulled!”, defended the lawyer, in line with the argument presented by the Bolsonaro campaign.

The president, who before the elections made numerous attacks without evidence to the electronic voting machines, never formally recognized Lula’s defeat, although he authorized the transition of government. He has remained a recluse in Planalto since the defeat in the elections.

In immediate response to the petition presented by the Bolsonaro campaign, the president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, determined that the president’s coalition make an addition to the initial request so that it also covers the result of the first round, noting that the same electronic voting machines were used. If you do not do this within 24 hours, the Bolsonarist request will be filed.

Moraes’ prompt reaction is a sign that the path of representing Bolsonaro’s coalition in the TSE should not be easy, which is up to deciding whether or not it is considered valid to contest the election results.

Since the implantation of electronic voting machines, in 1996, there has never been a record of fraud in elections, and all models of voting machines were submitted to several security tests by different entities before this year’s elections.

Still, the demonstrations will not stop, according to supporters of the president.

“The population that is on the street, they want everything, except to retreat”, said the businessman Paulo Carvalho, 54 years old, who works in the area of ​​marketing and IT. “Given what was revealed in that report, my opinion: if everything they said is really true, it is tangible proof that the results could be manipulated.”

Experts pointed out that the representation of Bolsonaro’s coalition lacks foundation.

“The log file does not need to have its own identification number, it is enough that the urn has it, as it does. The fact that the most modern ballot boxes include new security mechanisms does not make the old ballot boxes unsafe”, said Fernando Neisser, member of the Brazilian Academy of Electoral and Political Law (Abradep) and of the São Paulo Institute of Electoral Law (Ipade), in addition to OAB-SP Electoral Law Commission.

(Additional reporting by Eduardo Simoes in Sao Paulo)