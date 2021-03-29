Esports Boxing Club is an in-development boxing game that certainly looks the part.

It’s in the works at Sheffield studio Steel City Interactive, and is due out in early access form on PC, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The video below runs through the fight mechanics and some of the career mode details, but it’s the visuals that are the highlight.

The fluidity and fidelity of the motion-captured action is impressive indeed, with boxers shifting their weight, feinting and throwing out shots realistically.

There’s a low-key feel to this video update from Steel City Interactive that gets the point across in a no-fuss fashion – certainly a contrasting style to EA’s marketing.

EA, remember, was the maker of the well-received Fight Night series of boxing games that it binned after Fight Night Champion came out in 2011.

Now, EA shoehorns boxers such as Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury into its UFC games as pre-order bonuses – and seems uninterested in making a new boxing game of its own.

Esports Boxing Club, then, is certainly one to watch.