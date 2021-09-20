O presidente Jair Bolsonaro dificilmente responde perguntas que o incomodem, ou o deixem exposto em entrevistas, mas no Facebook e no Twitter, onde o espaço é aberto, muitos seguidores o estão questionando sobre a alta incessante nos preços de produtos e alimentos.

Irritated, in some of the answers he gives to the questions of more demanding followers, Bolsonaro always wants to transfer the responsibility: the fault lies with the governors, who expanded measures of social restriction during the pandemic.

+ No vaccine in New York, Bolsonaro must eat standing up and outside

A survey carried out by the Metropoles portal indicated that from April to September this year, at least 37% of the responses to questions were directed towards inflation in the country. questions such as “How much does your governor charge for ICMS?”, and amended the classic “Stay at home, we’ll see the economy later”, he sang since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic.

In many of the cases, more loyal followers of Pocketnarism attack the people who raise the questions, and the President himself uses personal photos of these people to expose them in the responses.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach