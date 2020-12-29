Highlights: RJD leader Uday Narayan Chaudhary proposed to Nitish Kumar

Patna

The RJD leader has proposed Nitish Kumar amidst the ongoing tussle between BJP and JDU. RJD leader Uday Narayan Chaudhary has said that Nitish Kumar should come out of NDA and help make Tejashwi Yadav the CM. Uday Narayan Chaudhary’s proposal does not contain an opinion within the RJD itself. Senior party leader Shivanand Tiwari believes something else.

Speaking to Navbharat Times.com, Shivanand Tiwari said that I do not know, I have also read in the newspaper that this thing must have come in the mind of a particular person and he has given this proposal. To our knowledge, no such proposal is made by the party. Uday Narayan was with Nitish Kumar on Chaudhary. He has made an offer but we do not look at it very seriously. It is clear that Nitish Kumar is not ready to leave under any circumstances.

‘Nitish got Sushil Modi’s statement’

Shivanand Tiwari said that right now he has a statement that we do not want to become Chief Minister and BJP has pressurized us then we have become CM. After that Sushil Modi said that yes, he did not want to be, we are made at the behest of the people. Shivnand Tiwari said that it is clear that to save his face he got a statement from Sushil Modi. But no national leader of the BJP, be it PM, Amit Shah, JP Nadda or Bhupendra Yadav’s statement that Nitish Kumar should remain the Chief Minister.

Nitish does not want to leave NDA

Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari said that Nitish Kumar has tried to save face from these statements. It also concludes that he does not want to leave the NDA. BJP passes resolution on Love Jihad, Nitish Kumar wants to establish his party at national level. But he has told himself about the atmosphere of the country, when he left from there. Nitish Kumar contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections alone. Then fought in the Grand Alliance in 2015. He himself has understood BJP.

He also said that Nitish Kumar himself has spoken about the politics of Narendra Modi. He had reservations about Narendra Modi more than BJP. Nitish Kumar himself sometimes wanted the BJP not to project Narendra Modi as PM. He himself used to say earlier that fear in the minds of minorities pervades the name of that man. Today Nitish Kumar is doing politics with him. Has Narendra Modi’s politics changed today?

Shivanand Tiwari said that Narendra Modi has become Prime Minister by fighting elections democratically. But he takes all the decisions himself. He has made laws regarding farmers but he has not talked to the states. At the same time, Nitish Kumar is also an advocate of this law. Nitish Kumar also abolished Mandi in 2006. But this process is not democratic.

He said that since 2009, see what is the stand of Nitish Kumar. If Nitish Kumar leaves the NDA, are the RJD’s doors open? Shivanand Tiwari says that this is all a hypothetical question. Does this make any sense? That man is not ready to leave and let us wait for him to lay a carpet on it and let’s keep his feet on it. They have to decide first.