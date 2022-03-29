Charging Hyundai’s electric is now even easier. The Japanese automaker has indeed announced that through the Nissan Charge app it will be possible to access the Ionity network which boasts 1,600 recharging points in 24 countries and above all guarantees a rapid infrastructure also present in some motorway sections. Customers subscribed to the service of the Japanese brand will thus have access to a total of 250,000 public charging points throughout Europe, including those present in dealerships.

It will thus be possible to identify the Ionity points through the app and manage the recharge remotely. The infrastructure built by the e-mobility joint venture is the largest and fastest CCS (Combined Charging System) network on the European motorway network. “At Nissan, we are taking important steps in electrifying our range and at the same time we are committed to supporting customers who join us on this journey towards an electrified and sustainable future. Allowing Nissan Charge subscribers to access the Ionity network makes travel for our EV customers even easier and smoother. ” For Italy, the Japanese car manufacturer has foreseen two tariff plans to subscribe to Nissan Charge, one from 13 euros per month with a recharge cost of 0.3 € / kWh and one from 5 euros per month which instead has a cost of 0.5 € / kWh. Charge is part of the Japanese brand’s electrification strategy, the Nissan Ambition 2030 long-term strategic plan, which includes the launch of 23 new electrified models, 15 of which are fully electric, by 2030. The first step will be the arrival on the road of the Nissan Ariya, born on the Alliance platform on which the Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric is also based.