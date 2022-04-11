THE U, THE U, THE U! ?️ With 9 players, #Tigers narrowly defeated the #Queretaro and regained the leadership of the #LigaMX ? The felines reached 29 points and are close to securing their place in the Liguilla? • QUERETARO 0-1 TIGERS pic.twitter.com/ZOppQJNCmX – SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) April 11, 2022

At minute 25, the captain Jorge Hernandez grabbed a volley shot that went through the side of the goal and at 34 ‘, came the expulsion of Kingswho in a struggle with the Ecuadorian Jose Angle ended up kicking him in the face with the ball already out of the field, so the VAR called the referee Diego Montano to throw it out

Already in the plugin, Paul Barrier had his chance to beat the Argentine Nahuel Guzman Being inside the area and having him face him, however, he flew his shot by hitting him with his left. Less than ten minutes later, the one who forgave was the Argentine Ariel Nahuelpan that I can’t finish off correctly.

A minute later, the French Andre-Pierre Gignac gave the ball to Soteldowho from outside the area grabbed the ball quickly to take a shot that the Uruguayan could not reach Washington Aguerre. However, in his celebration he took off his shirt, forgetting that he was already booked, so he was sent off for a double yellow card.

“Today we lose a man and then comes the deconcentration of Soteldo, two silly cards, if they had been necessary, that is understandable, but for claiming the first one and then taking off the shirt… He scored a great goal and this is not entirely satisfactory. You don’t have to give away cards in this way, we already talked to him in the dressing room and it also goes to the whole squad”he explained.

For Matchday 14, tigers receives a visit from Toluca in it Volcano, next Saturday April 16. In the case of Queretaroalso goes out to visit to measure himself Santos Laguna in it TSM Corona Stadiumalso on Saturday April 16.