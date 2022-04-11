football returned to Corregidora Stadiumafter the events that occurred a few weeks ago with the home team, however, despite being at home, Querétaro fell to Tigres for the slightest difference from the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldoon Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022.
For this meeting, Michael Herrera made four changes to its starting lineup, placing Soteldo, Hugo Ayalathe Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez and the Uruguayan Nicholas Lopez rather Diego Reyesthe French Florian Thauvinthe Colombian Luis Quinones Y John Paul Vigon.
At minute 25, the captain Jorge Hernandez grabbed a volley shot that went through the side of the goal and at 34 ‘, came the expulsion of Kingswho in a struggle with the Ecuadorian Jose Angle ended up kicking him in the face with the ball already out of the field, so the VAR called the referee Diego Montano to throw it out
For 41′, the Argentine captain Guido Pizarro did not correctly measure a ball to the area that roofed it and it was left to the Tin Anglewho did not take advantage because despite having the bow at his mercy, he missed his shot, while at 40+6′ Angel Sepulveda he had a header totally alone, to which he could not give good direction.
Already in the plugin, Paul Barrier had his chance to beat the Argentine Nahuel Guzman Being inside the area and having him face him, however, he flew his shot by hitting him with his left. Less than ten minutes later, the one who forgave was the Argentine Ariel Nahuelpan that I can’t finish off correctly.
In any case, in less than five minutes, the three actions that made the difference for the U of Nuevo Leon will seal victory in the roost. At 71′ came a corner kick from the locals with Cuate Sepulveda finishing with a header and El Paton that was happening, he managed to hit, even so the ball went inside, but Jesus Angle he pulled it right on the line, donning the hero outfit.
A minute later, the French Andre-Pierre Gignac gave the ball to Soteldowho from outside the area grabbed the ball quickly to take a shot that the Uruguayan could not reach Washington Aguerre. However, in his celebration he took off his shirt, forgetting that he was already booked, so he was sent off for a double yellow card.
At a press conference, The lice He accepted that what the Venezuelan did was foolish by taking off his shirt and not being attentive, although he also said he was proud of his pupils, emphasizing that they are a very complete squad, also talking about the tactical changes he made to start.
“Today we lose a man and then comes the deconcentration of Soteldo, two silly cards, if they had been necessary, that is understandable, but for claiming the first one and then taking off the shirt… He scored a great goal and this is not entirely satisfactory. You don’t have to give away cards in this way, we already talked to him in the dressing room and it also goes to the whole squad”he explained.
“I am proud of the effort that the boys make. Losing a man is difficult, losing two is much more, but the attitude and motivation of the team must be valued. This is a very complete squad and we hope to win things to say if it is the most important or not. (I made changes) because I have the staff to do it. Quinones brings a blow to the knee; a florian the height hit him, he hadn’t spent much time in these conditions. Eleven against eleven we didn’t play well, but we brought out the caste to win. Now we have to go forward, we haven’t qualified yet”the helmsman finished.
For Matchday 14, tigers receives a visit from Toluca in it Volcano, next Saturday April 16. In the case of Queretaroalso goes out to visit to measure himself Santos Laguna in it TSM Corona Stadiumalso on Saturday April 16.
