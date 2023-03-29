By Letícia Fucuchima and Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The Brazilian government, majority shareholder of Petrobras, has again asked the company, with a new board starting this Wednesday, to reassess asset sales, which should include divestments already signed.

The request, made by the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, to the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, was made after the previous board –composed mostly of executives appointed by the previous government– considered that there were no grounds for suspending the processes signed.

“According to the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, the request to review the issue of divestments after the election of the new executive board, appointed by the current president of Petrobras, is justified so that national interests are preserved, respecting them. if the company’s governance rules”, says a statement from the ministry released this Wednesday.

Petrobras’ new board of directors takes office this Wednesday.

The ministry’s request for the new board was made before a decision by the Board of Directors on the divestment processes, which would be based on the recommendation of directors who are leaving the company.

The ministry also asked that Prates “adopt the necessary measures for a better evaluation of the subject, unless better judgment, before analysis by the Board of Directors”.

In a statement to the market, Petrobras confirmed the receipt of the new letter from the ministry and stated that “the new management of the company will analyze such request, in accordance with its internal governance rules”. But no decision was made.

The Lula government is a great critic of the strategy adopted by Petrobras in the previous government, of selling billions of dollars in assets, in the midst of a focus on exploration and production of oil in deep waters, and since the election campaign it has promised to change the course of company.

The other assets, which did not have final sales contracts signed, are still under analysis.

This week, the Single Federation of Oil Workers (FUP) stated that the executive board’s decision to go ahead with these divestments would be discussed at a board meeting this Wednesday.

The FUP had sent a letter the day before to the Ministry of Mines and Energy asking the portfolio to dialogue with the company’s directors, indicating that they vote for the suspension of the sale of assets that are in progress.

Petrobras has pending transactions already signed for more than 2 billion dollars, the largest of which is the sale of 22 concessions for a group of assets in the Potiguar Basin, in Rio Grande do Norte, to 3R Petroleum, for 1.38 billion dollars .

The suspension of transactions referring to already signed sales agreements generated insecurity among market agents. Lawyers told Reuters that, after the final sale of assets is signed, all parties involved have commitments to fulfill for the sale to be completed.

(By Letícia Fucuchima and Marta Nogueira)