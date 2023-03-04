It was hard for the real Efteling enthusiasts for four months, but now that the Droomvlucht is open again, it appears that the staff of the amusement park has not exactly been idle during that time. For example, all colors appear different due to new lighting, although the elves did indeed use paint.
Stan Writer
Latest update:
17:21
