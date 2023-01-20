LThe Bundesliga wanted to return aut and full of atmosphere, according to local opinion as a contrast to the World Cup in Qatar. The tournament in the emirate had forced the league into a ten-week break, enough time to push the anticipation into unknown spheres. Not so with the FC Bayern fans, who obviously would have preferred a different opponent than RB Leipzig at the start. The Munich supporters are hostile to the Saxon Bundesliga club. They were silent for the entire game. Silent protest, which they reinforced at the beginning of the second half with an abusive poster and the lighting of a smoke pot. The mood in the Munich block was not improved by the result either, in the end it was 1:1 in the top game between third and first.

A draw as the logical consequence when the two strongest teams meet before the World Cup break. Both seem to have held their form over the weeks, another takeaway from that first game. For the next matchdays, the result at least does not promise Bayern to rush away too early. “Sometimes it was good, sometimes we can do things better,” Nagelsmann said afterwards at DAZN. “Unfortunately, we gave away a few good situations.” He described the goal conceded as “totally unnecessary”.

Meanwhile, FC Bayern was the game-determining, better team in the first half. That didn’t really come as a surprise, just as little as the answer to the most exciting question in the run-up, namely who would be in the Munich goal. As expected, Yann Sommer put on his new work clothes for the first time. The Swiss international goalkeeper had only joined the team the day before, but that didn’t stop coach Julian Nagelsmann from using his prominent addition straight away.

For eight and a half years he had successfully fended off balls in the service of Borussia Mönchengladbach before the allure of the record champion and permanent participant in the Champions League became too great. Sommer's commitment became necessary because Manuel Neuer broke his lower leg while skiing and will be out until at least the end of the season.







Summer rarely required, then without a chance

Sommer experienced a quiet start to his time in Munich. He wanted to celebrate early on, but Serge Gnabry’s shot only hit the post (8′). Since both teams put the opponent under pressure early on, hectic action developed, which was characterized by many inaccuracies and turnovers. It went back and forth, but without much profit. Leipzig won the majority of duels, but hardly ever came dangerously in front of Sommer’s goal. Bayern were more determined and after half an hour they believed they had steered the game in the right direction. Leon Goretzka scored with a head, but the goal did not count because of an offside position. Matthijis de Ligt hadn’t touched the ball beforehand, but he went decisively in its direction.



Did a good job: Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

There were no ambiguities a little later. Leroy Sané opened the field with a pass worth seeing to Gnabry, whose exact cross was easily converted by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to take the lead (37th). The Cameroon international picked up exactly where he left before the winter break. It was his seventh goal of the season.







The lead at half-time was deserved, but didn’t last long because Leipzig took advantage of the first major opportunity. Marcel Halstenberg pushed the ball over the line from a short distance (52′), Bayern goalkeeper Sommer was powerless. Bayern protested that Kimmich had previously gone down in a duel, but referee Daniel Siebert wasn’t enough to deny the goal.

The equalization was visibly good for RB, Leipzig was now at least equal, only the last action was missing offensively to become really dangerous. The inclusion of Timo Werner, who had missed the World Cup due to injury, did not change that. Leipzig came close to winning in injury time, but Konrad Laimer’s shot went over the goal. Munich’s Thomas Müller also had an opportunity in added time, but just missed the goal.