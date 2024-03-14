Between this Friday (15th) and Sunday (17th), Russia is holding its presidential election, a mere formality for Vladimir Putin to remain in power until 2030.

With real opponents dead, imprisoned or prevented from participating in the dispute, the current Russian leader will only face three fake opponents: Leonid Slutsky, from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia; Vladislav Davankov, from the New People party; and Nikolai Kharitonov of the Communist Party.

With a certain victory, Putin will consolidate his powers, although, in practice, he has been a dictator for a long time. Check out the reasons for this finding:

Perpetuation in power

Putin has been in power since August 1999, when he became prime minister in Boris Yeltsin's government. Later that year, he became acting president upon Yeltsin's resignation and in 2000, he was elected to the presidency.

In 2008, prevented by the Russian Constitution from seeking a third consecutive term, he placed a puppet, Dmitri Medvedev, to preside over the country. The latter, obviously, appointed Putin as prime minister so that he could continue calling the shots.

In 2012, Putin returned to the presidency. To avoid the 2008 theatrics, in 2020 he held a referendum in which a change in the Constitution was approved so that he could run in the 2024 and 2030 elections (presidential terms became six years after Medvedev).

If he completes his term in six years, Putin will surpass three decades in power and surpass dictator Josef Stalin (1924-1953), the longest-serving Russian leader since the end of the monarchy in the country.

Co-option of institutions

Putin dominates the Russian Legislature, where there are only facade opponents – in practice, all bills sent by the presidency pass the Federal Assembly, the Russian national congress.

This happens because Russia's electoral body, like what happens in the presidential election, bars all candidates for the Legislature that Putin considers undesirable.

One example was the election of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament, in 2021, when supporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny were prevented from running because they were “extremists”.

The Russian judiciary is also completely subservient to Putin: Navalny, who died in an Arctic prison in February, was serving sentences totaling more than 30 years in prison.

In 2022, a Moscow court upheld a decision by the country's communications watchdog, Rozkomnadzor, which closed Novaya Gazeta, owned by Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalist Dmitri Muratov and one of Russia's few independent periodicals.

In 2021, the Supreme Court of Russia had ordered the closure of the Memorial organization, which investigated the crimes of communism in the country and which the following year would also win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Persecution of opponents, press and civil society

The cases of Memorial and Novaya Gazeta illustrate the persecution of dissident voices in Russia, where the mysterious deaths of former allies and opponents have become a laughingstock in the international community.

Another famous example of restrictions on press freedom was the arrest of American journalist Evan Gershkovich, detained in Russia last year on espionage charges.

To silence criticism of the war against Ukraine, Putin passed through the Russian Legislature severe penalties for those who spread alleged fake news (of course it is the Kremlin that decides which information is true or not) about the country's armed forces, such as up to 15 years imprisonment and confiscation of property.

Elections without transparency

As in every dictatorship, Russian elections always give the result that the country's supreme leader expects. In September 2022, referendums held in four regions of Ukraine occupied by Russia (Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia) showed that the majority of inhabitants wanted these oblasts to be incorporated into the Russian Federation.

In Kherson, 87% expressed this desire, while in other regions approval was more than 90%, which was denounced as obvious manipulation. Reports indicated that residents of the oblasts were coerced into voting “yes”, as occurred in the 2020 Russian constitutional referendum.

In 2021, the use of an internet voting system in Duma elections led to accusations of fraud and vote manipulation. Despite criticism, the system will be used in 29 regions in the presidential election that begins on Friday.

Independent observation is curtailed in Russia. In August last year, in a gesture of intimidation, Russian authorities arrested Grigory Melkonyants, leader of Golos, Russia's only independent election observation group. Golos reported evidence of fraud in the 2012 presidential election and in 2013 was classified as a “foreign agent” by the Russian government.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), which has monitored ten Russian national elections in recent decades, said in January it would not send observers due to the “deterioration” of “conditions” in Russian democracy. .

Militarism and the search for external enemies

No dictator can resist the temptation to create external enemies to “unify” the country and divert attention from internal problems.

This is what is currently seen in Venezuela, where dictator Nicolás Maduro, a friend of Putin, is threatening to invade neighboring Guyana to take over the rich Essequibo region.

Putin loves big events and military parades, a legacy of the Soviet Union, and his most extreme act in creating an external enemy was the war in Ukraine, triggered by a large-scale invasion in 2022 and which was preceded, eight years earlier, by the annexation from the province of Crimea and for supporting separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk.

Putin frequently threatens nuclear attacks against NATO countries and claims that his goals in Ukraine are to “demilitarize” and “denazify” the country.

However, Nazis helped the Russians in the aggression against the neighboring country: Dmitri Utkin, founder of the Wagner group, was a convinced Nazi and named his horde of mercenaries after the renowned German maestro just because he was Adolf Hitler's favorite composer.

Utkin died last year in a plane crash that also killed Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner leader who had been disgraced for leading a mutiny against Putin.

In other words: fighting Nazism is nothing more than idle talk from the current Russian dictator – who, like Stalin, only intends to leave office when he dies. For now, there is nothing to indicate that he will not achieve this goal.