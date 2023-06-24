The small islands of the Pacific Ocean are one of the focuses of the geopolitical battle between the United States and China, in which they seek to increase their political, commercial and military influence. Last year, when the Chinese signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands, the impression was that Beijing was getting the upper hand in this fight. Now, the Americans are celebrating victories in the region.

In May, the United States signed a security pact with Papua New Guinea and announced the renewal of the so-called Pacts of Free Association (COFA) with Palau and Micronesia, a commitment signed with the two small countries and the Marshall Islands ( with whom renewal talks continue) since the 1980s.

Through COFA, the United States provides financial assistance to these small Pacific states and takes care of their international defense.

“In total, the United States will commit $7.1 billion to the Freely Associated States [como é conhecido esse grupo de três países] in the next 20 years. It is an investment in the future we will share in the Pacific, defined by peace, freedom, democracy, the rule of law,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on a visit to the region last month.

“Enhancing our special relationship with the Freely Associated States is a critical part of our effort, and we look forward to taking many more steps together when we welcome our Pacific Island partners to Washington later this year,” added Blinken.

Since last year, the United States has opened new embassies in Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Tonga, and the Secretary of State reported that new representations should be opened soon in Vanuatu and Kiribati.

Other American efforts to gain influence in the region included the return of the Peace Corps, an agency that helps developing countries, and moves to increase private investment in small Pacific islands.

On the other hand, China, despite the signing of the security agreement with the Solomon Islands in 2022, has been experiencing fiascoes in the region. Last year, Beijing was turned down when it tried to reach a trade and security deal with 10 Pacific island nations.

To make matters worse, earlier this month, the government of Fiji reported that it is reconsidering a police cooperation agreement with China signed in 2011 – and signaled that it even intends to terminate it. Days later, Fiji signed a security agreement with New Zealand.

In an article on The Diplomat website, political analyst Grant Wyeth argued that China’s aggressive stance in the Pacific could be scaring countries in the region away from the commitments Beijing wants them to sign.

He cited the example of the former president of Micronesia, David Panuelo, who at the beginning of the year, when he was still in office, wrote a letter to other political leaders in the country in which he described Chinese behavior in the region as a “political war”.

“Panuelo noted that the behavior of the CCP [Partido

Comunista Chinês] – intimidation and disrespect, constant harassment of him by the Chinese ambassador (to the point of having to change his phone number) and agents who followed him when he was in Fiji, Chinese invasion of Micronesian territorial waters, threats to patrol boats of the country and paying bribes to local politicians – is in the nature of the party. The CCP is a party that doesn’t understand that this is bad behavior or doesn’t care,” Wyeth said.

The political analyst pointed out that Beijing sees “the inhabitants of the Pacific Islands as subordinates, instead of partners”, which hinders its attempt to gain influence in a region where countries “are deeply committed to an international system that protects the sovereignty of States, regardless of their size”. In this vacuum of dissatisfaction, the Americans had a real chance to turn the tables.