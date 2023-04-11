At the helm of the 2nd largest economy in the world, he is considered the most influential Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.

10 years at the helm of Chinathe president Xi Jinping he was re-elected for his 3rd term on March 10, 2023. With near-imperial powers, he is considered the most influential Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.

“His re-election for the 3rd term thus confirmed and reinforced”, said to Power360 Germano Almeida, Portuguese analyst of international politics. “Xi Jinping’s thought was incorporated into the official doctrine of the Communist Party of China. It is the 1st since Mao Tse-tung to see, in life, his theory included in the main document of the party.”

Mao was one of the creators of the CCP (Communist Party of China), leader of the Chinese Revolution and founder of the People’s Republic of China, on October 1, 1949. His authoritarian branch of communism was baptized as Maoism.

The influences of Maoism were losing strength with the rise of Deng Xiaoping. Although he did not preside over the country, Deng’s ideas led China in the late 1970s to market socialism. He played a leading role in China’s economic opening and promoted the maintenance of status quo political.

Deng’s economic policy survived until Xi Jinping came to power. China’s current leader succeeded Hu Jintao in the general secretary of the party in 2012 and in the presidency of China, in 2013, ending a period of more than 3 decades of economic opening.

Since taking charge of the country in 2013, Xi has expanded the state’s presence in the economy, limited the freedom of entrepreneurs and adopted a more aggressive foreign policy.

“The son of a former deputy prime minister, Xi describes his theory as central to China securing “a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects” by the middle of this century.”, said Germano Almeida.

One of the goals of Xi Jinping’s China in foreign policy is to enter spaces traditionally occupied by the U.S in diplomacy and the world economy. “China wants to be the engine of a new international order, less dictated by the US, less liberal and more focused on the values ​​and interests of the revisionist powers”, said Almeida.

“If there is a theme where there was more continuity than a rupture between the Trump and Biden presidencies, that theme is certainly the need for Washington to contain the rise of China”he said, adding that US distrust of the Chinese is at historic levels.

The Asian country has trade and geopolitical disputes with the North Americans. Among the points of contention are questions related to Taiwan and to Chinese balloons shot down in US sky –Washington says the devices were used for espionage. Beijing denies it.

“The US-China rivalry is the great story of our time. And it will stay that way for a few decades. Saying this sentence in 2023 seems strange, when we live the biggest war in Europe in the last 8 decades – with Russian aggression in Ukraine”, said the analyst.

The proximity of the Chinese leader to the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, displeases the USA. From the 20th to the 23rd of March, Xi was in Moscow. The countries are allies and maintain an economic relationship, while much of the international community has imposed measures to isolate the Kremlin since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Throughout the conflict, China sought to maintain a position of neutrality and refrained from condemning Russia. Beijing criticized the arms shipment to Kiev and the sanctions imposed on Moscow.

On April 14, Xi Jinping will receive President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). A trip promises to be the most important of the 1st year of the new government of Brazil. The delegation will seek investments in infrastructure and green economyparticularly in the area of ​​energy.

The escalation of tensions between China and the US will be the backdrop for Lula’s visit, although Brazil considers the matter to be bilateral and has no intention of getting involved. Beijing’s interest in expanding its diplomacy, however, will be a point in Brazil’s favour.

POWER STRUCTURE

In 2018, Xi Jinping suspended presidential term limits, until then 10 years ago. Thus, earlier this month, he secured command of the 2nd largest economy in the world until 2027, when he will add 14 years in office. He could still be re-elected.

“The 3rd term means a break with Chinese political traditions, which provided for the change of government leadership every 10 years. Nearly 3,000 members of the Chinese legislature unanimously voted for Xi’s re-election. The result, 2,952 in favor and zero against, says everything about his increasingly absolute power.”, declared Almeida.

The role of China’s president is mostly symbolic. What gives Xi power is the post of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, conquered by him 4 months before assuming the presidency.

In addition to being the CPC’s general secretary and president of China, Xi also holds senior positions in various administrative bodies, such as chairing the Central Military Commission and the National Security Committee. This gives him control of strategic segments of the country.

The Chinese executive branch also counts on the deputy, Li Yuanchao, the prime minister, Li Qiangand the Council of State, presided over by the Prime Minister and made up of the heads of ministries.

According to the Chinese governmentthe Council is responsible for administrative measures and the creation and execution of China’s economic and social development plan and the State Budget. It also presents proposals to the National Congress and manages several areas of the federal administration, such as education, science, culture, health, international relations and defense, among other activities.

The Legislative has 2,980 members elected directly or indirectly by the population.

Xi reaffirmed his hegemony at the last Chinese Communist Party Congress. A The 20th edition of the event was the scene of a scene that, according to the international press, would show the powers of the Chief Executive. On that occasion, former President Hu Jintaowho attended the congress, was withdrawn forcibly from the Great Hall of the People.

Hu was sitting in a chair in the front rows of the Great Hall of the People when he was approached by an official, who pulled him up and motioned for the politician to get up. On the way out, he exchanged a few words with Xi, but it was not possible to know what was said.

The Chinese president apparently agreed with the former leader, but avoided paying attention to what was going on. A CNN accused the government of China from trying to censor the images. Xi did not comment on either the US broadcaster’s accusation or Hu’s removal from the venue.

A XinhuaChina’s state agency, he said at the time that the former president “felt bad” and, therefore, had to leave Congress. Here are images of the moment, recorded by international agencies: