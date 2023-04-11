With names.. Learn about the latest official evaluation of the performance of each private school in Abu Dhabi

The Department of Education and Knowledge issued a list of the results of the Irtiqaa program for evaluating private schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, “the Emirates today obtained a copy of it,” which included 212 operating schools in the emirate, of which 83 schools received a good rating and 62 schools received an acceptable rating, while the department confirmed that the Irtiqaa program aims To evaluate the performance of private schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and make the necessary recommendations to develop and improve their performance, with a detailed explanation of the strengths and weaknesses of each school, in addition to launching improvement plans for low-level schools.

In detail, the Department of Education and Knowledge rated 196 schools out of 212 private schools, of which 5.19% received an outstanding rating, 17.93% a very good rating, 39.15% a good rating, 29.25% an acceptable rating, and 0.94 % with a poor rating, while the percentage of unrated schools reached 7.54%, where 11 schools got an outstanding rating, 38 schools got a very good rating, 83 schools got a good rating, 62 schools got a good rating, and only two schools got a poor rating, while the constituency placed 16 School in unclassified category.

The Department of Education and Knowledge stated that the “Irtiqaa” program is a comprehensive evaluation system that measures the quality of education in private schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi through evaluators and inspectors accredited by the Department, who have been trained to inspect and evaluate schools according to international standards followed in this field. Then follow up the schools to ensure they live up to these standards.

And it indicated “on its official website” that to ensure the sustainability of the program and the continuous supervision of private schools in Abu Dhabi, it is working to activate the program through 3 main axes, which include training citizens working in schools to become school inspectors accredited by the Department of Education and Knowledge, and carrying out periodic monitoring and inspection visits to private schools. To ensure their compliance with the program standards, in addition to providing the necessary support and following up on schools to improve the quality of education.

The department confirmed that it aims, through the “Irtiqaa” program, to measure the level of performance and quality of private schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and to make the necessary recommendations to improve the quality of education, management capabilities and levels of students in schools, and to motivate school principals and teachers to improve their professional performance and guide them professionally to achieve excellence, and to stimulate and support the process of School development in each school to ensure the well-being of students and improve their academic achievements, and to secure a safe and healthy study environment for students, in addition to improving the quality and effectiveness of private schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in line with the strategic objectives of the Department of Education and Knowledge.

