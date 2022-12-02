The Canadian Foreign Ministry said on its website that Jolie imposed the sanctions as part of what are known as economic measures for Iran.

And she continued, “Although the Iranian regime intensified its efforts to brutally suppress the demonstrators, the Iranian people continued to defend the rights of Iranian women and girls, and in search of a better life for all Iranians.”

The Canadian Foreign Ministry affirmed that it “will not stand idly by while human rights violations by the Iranian regime increase in scope and severity.”

And she continued, “Therefore, we imposed sanctions on 4 additional Iranian personalities and 5 entities for their role in the regime’s gross and systematic violations of human rights, and for their role in threatening international peace and security.”

The Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed the names of 3 Iranian personalities affected by the sanctions, which are:

Morteza Talaei, who holds the rank of brigadier general in the Revolutionary Guards, was previously the commander of the law enforcement authority in Tehran.

Ali Mavardiani, a prominent judge, public prosecutor and investigator, worked in Evin Prison, before he was appointed director of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the fight against drugs in Tehran.

Hassan Karami, commander of special units in Iran’s law enforcement authorities.

The sanctions affected entities, including:

Safiran Airlines and Cargo, which said it coordinates flights between Iran and Russia.

Baharistan Kish Company, which is affiliated with an organization linked to the Revolutionary Guards, says that it has signed an agreement with the Basij forces and the Revolutionary Guards to develop combat tools, including the “Shahid” drone.

Java News Agency, an agency operating under the Basij forces, was punished for publishing anti-Semitic propaganda and promoting the regime in Iran.

In early October, Canada announced, through its Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the imposition of sanctions on Iran, in response to what it said were human rights violations by the latter as well as its threat to international peace and security. At that time, the sanctions included freezing the assets of Iranian personalities and entities.

And in 2012, Canada designated Iran a state sponsor of terrorism.