Over the last few hours Gigi D’Alessio he was the protagonist of a public message of great closeness following the tragedy that struck Scampia. The famous singer, who is very attached to his Naples, wanted to show all his support for the victims of the collapse of the Vela Celeste. Let’s find out all the details together.

While spending an intense summer in which he is busy with his tour which includes stops around Italy, Gigi D’Alessio has been struck by the recent tragedy occurred in the neighborhood of Scampia. The Neapolitan singer loves Campania very much, especially Naples, and he didn’t think twice about addressing a touching message to the victims and families of the tragedy that occurred during the night between Monday 22nd and Tuesday 23rd July.

A few hours ago, the famous singer-songwriter published two photos of the collapse of the Vela Celeste on his Instagram profile in which he wrote a touching dedication. These were his words:

With our minds and hearts turned towards the victims and their families and all those injured and displaced by this grave tragedy.

Currently many people are experiencing a moment of great pain and, with its gesturethe Neapolitan singer wanted to show comfort and support to his Naples.

Gigi D’Alessio on the tragedy in Scampia: what happened

Between the night of Monday 22nd and Tuesday 23rd July the balcony in the Vela Celeste of Scampia it collapsed. The victims of the tragedy are a 29 year old boy and a 35 year old woman who lost their lives. The first one died instantly. We are talking about Roberto Abruzzoa local butcher who leaves behind a daughter of about two years old.

While the 35-year-old, Margaret of Reasonwas taken to the hospital but attempts to keep her alive were in vain. In addition to the two victims, the wounded amount to 13. Among the latter there are also seven children between the ages of two and 10 who are in serious conditions.