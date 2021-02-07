A delegation of European diplomats, including representatives of France, visited Khumsa al-Baqa on Thursday (February 4th) in an area of ​​the West Bank occupied by Israel. They came to officially denounce the destruction, the day before, of a Bedouin encampment by the Israeli army. This is the third intervention of this kind in three months in this mountainous area of ​​the Jordan Valley where franceinfo has visited.

Men gather up fallen tin roofs while women tend to children under emergency tents set up by aid workers. On the ground, ashes from campfires, cooking utensils and cans. Prayer rugs are drying on a wire. The day before yesterday the soldiers and their diggers razed the camp. “I am a shepherd, I am 31 years old, I was born on this earth and I have always been there”, testifies Nidham Abu Lekbach, who lives here with his family of 15, including five children.

“The army arrived at 8 am to destroy our tents, the Palestinian Authority gave us new ones and the army came back to destroy them again.” Nidham Abu Lekbach, resident of Khumsa al-Baqa encampment to franceinfo

Soldiers are still there, about fifty meters away, ten of them are watching the scene. The army occupies the area, it wants to transform these mountains into a firing range. The Bedouins therefore live in this territory illegally, writes his spokesperson. But Aïcha Abu Aawad feels at home here: “Every time we rebuild our homes, the Israelis come and destroy us again. This is the third time in three months that they have destroyed our homes. For the last two nights, with my children, we have slept outside, tells this mother of a family. And right now the weather is rainy. May God help us. But we will not move from here, it is our land, we must protect it. It does not belong to the Jews. “

A crowd and soon a crowd. Only hens, donkeys and sheep remain indifferent. Sign of the gravity of the event, the Palestinian Prime Minister made the road so far. The operations of this kind are increasing: 73% in one year according to diplomatic sources. This is deliberate, explains Mohamed Shtayyeh: “Israel is going to vote soon. We are witnessing a competition: who will take the most land? Who will dispossess the most Palestinians? Who will displace more and more Palestinians? I call on the international community to provide us with real protection. real action on the ground! “



Mohamed Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister, Friday February 5, 2021. (FREDERIC METEZEAU)

The Israeli Prime Minister, diplomats and journalists leave in a procession of 4x4s. The stormy wind lifts the tents. About sixty people, half of whom are children, will sleep in freezing humidity.