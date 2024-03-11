AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 03/11/2024 – 22:33

Since his controversial acquisition of Twitter, Elon Musk has made a clear political turn to the right, defying Silicon Valley's tradition as a bastion of wealthy liberals committed to the Democratic Party in the United States.

For a long time considered as someone without a defined political position, Musk now shows a hard-right view. On his X platform, he brings to life the favorite themes of Fox News, the most conservative sectors of radio and the country's far-right movements.

A recent example was when Musk published last week that President Joe Biden was importing immigrants for votes, laying the foundation for “something much worse than 9/11”, a conspiracy theory circulating in online chat rooms. from the extreme right.

However, beyond his publications, many wonder whether the second richest man in the world will use his influence and wealth to help Trump return to the White House.

Rumors increased when The New York Times reported that the two had a meeting with Republican donors in Florida last week.

On X, Musk insisted: “To be very clear, I am not donating to any candidate for President of the United States.”

But election financing is opaque and complicated, and Biden supporters are worried that Musk might change his mind or create political committees that fund Trump.

Musk is not alone, other Silicon Valley heavyweights also champion conservative causes in what remains a bastion of liberalism. In 2020, the vote in favor of Trump in Silicon Valley was less than 25%.

Some of its billionaires seek to build a political movement that, even without offering direct support to Trump, embraces conservative ideas, cryptocurrencies and opposes the Californian current.

Among the voices that stand out is Netscape founder Marc Andreessen, who now runs the prominent venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

A typical center-left tech mogul of yore, Andreessen is now a standard-bearer against progressive positions, especially those on equity and inclusion in companies.

Last year, Andreessen presented a 5,200-word “techno-optimist” manifesto with a techno-utopian vision for the future that lists technology’s enemies as regulation and concerns about discrimination and equity.

Like many of his fellow investors, Andreessen's company has invested heavily in cryptocurrencies and last year launched a political finance fund to cause trouble for congressmen, Democrats or Republicans, seeking greater control over this nascent industry.

For technology analyst Carolina Milanesi, this is less about imitating Musk and more about concerns about the end of the “status quo”.

“When people talk about liberal and progressive policies, when they also talk about diversity, equality and inclusion, or if they are talking about sustainability, all of these things are basically threats to the 'status quo'”, he explains.

Musk calls it the “progressive mental virus” and combating these ideas is what drives a successful podcast called “All-In”, in which four technology heavyweights weigh in on the latest technological developments.

With the advancement of this conservative influence, technology companies concerned with diversity have faced criticism, such as that generative artificial intelligence has become too “progressive”.

Google's own chief executive, Sundar Pichai, came under fire after the recently released Gemini AI app generated images of ethnically diverse World War II German troops, among other historical errors.

“The people who manage AI [Inteligência Artificial] of Google are surreptitiously inserting their preferences and biases, and those biases are extremely liberal,” said “All-In” podcast anchor David Sacks in a segment he called “Google’s Progressive AI Disaster.”

Pichai said these problems with his AI tool are “completely unacceptable” and its founder Sergey Brin said: “we definitely messed up” in generating this type of “far-left” imagery.