Darren bent, a former Tottenham player, has launched a strong criticism of José Mourinho. The former English footballer admits that “his tactics are out of date.” And he assures that he will say that he has done his job if he wins the League Cup on April 27 against City.

“They hired him to win trophies. He didn’t come to lead a project, to build a team. That was Mauricio Pochettino. I’m not saying he’s a bad coach, but his tactics are outdated, out of date,” said the forward to Talksport.

“When they fired Pochettino, we already know that the team was in decline, they brought in Mourinho to win a trophy. But it was like putting wrapping paper on rubble. A lot of people put Tottenham and United as favorites. The fact that he is going to win the Cup is not going to clean up what they did against Dinamo Zagreb. It is not enough, “he said.

The former player of los SpursHowever, he believes that Mourinho will be satisfied with this trophy. “At the end of the season, if he’s fired or if he leaves, he’ll say ‘I did my job, I won a trophy.’