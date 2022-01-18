In 2009 I visited Lviv, an ancient city in western Ukraine with my best friend. We didn’t know anyone there, but in the pub we soon struck up a conversation with a friendly club of students. Once drunk (we were much earlier than them) the differences between our countries were discussed.

“Dutch people can’t play football!” a law student shouted, to which my traveling companion and I chuckled.

“Why do you laugh when your country is insulted?” his sister asked indignantly. We didn’t really have an answer for that. We were actually only patriotic during the Eurovision Song Contest. It was a stark contrast to the nationalism of our barmates.

The Orange Revolution was still fresh in their minds, they were terrified that things would change again. Before you know it, the sister said, the pro-Russians would try to seize power and wipe out anything even remotely Ukrainian.

My traveling companion and I looked at each other shyly. We had always taken the independence and stability (at that time) of our own country for granted, while of course it only existed by the grace of a happy coincidence, international treaties and benevolent neighbours.

The girl pulled her T-shirt down slightly. She had the coat of arms of Ukraine tattooed on her chest, the trident that also adorned several government buildings in Lviv. “Just above my heart,” she said loudly. For the rest of the holiday the club took us in tow, past museums, monuments and rivers full of booze. Since then we have kept in touch, we have returned several times and the Lviv people have also stayed with us a number of times. In 2010, for example, I took them to the arrival of Sinterklaas, which they didn’t understand at all. They thought Zwarte Piet was bizarre, and putting a horse on a boat for no reason made no sense at all, that was pathetic, the animal would soon become seasick.

I just omitted that that mold also had to go on the roof at night.

Last week I texted the club if they were okay, because of the situation on their eastern border. I got back a photo of them sitting behind a pint of beer.

“Looks worse on the outside,” they said of the Russian threat.

“But what,” I wrote back, “if Putin invades? And the quarrel becomes between the nationalists and the pro-Russians?”

It was quiet for a while. And then I got an answer that they don’t worry because, when it comes down to it, there are more of them.

Ellen Deckwitz writes an exchange column with Marcel van Roosmalen here.