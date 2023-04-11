There is a traffic jam of 12 kilometers between the Ypenburg junction on the A4 and Zoeterwoude-Dorp. The delay there is more than 20 minutes. An accident happened on the A10, the Amsterdam ring road. Two lanes are closed at the De Nieuwe Meer interchange. The delay there is three quarters of an hour.

Traffic was also delayed for almost 40 minutes on Tuesday morning on the A28 Zwolle towards Amersfoort. There was a traffic jam of 8 kilometers between Zwolle-Center and Wezep after a collision between a car and truck. The right lane was closed for some time, but is now running again.

According to the ANWB, the Tuesday after Easter has always been ‘very busy’ in recent years.

