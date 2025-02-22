With more than 581,000 granted aids the digital kit program continues to promote the digitalization of SMEs with a new call

On December 12, 2024, Red.es, an entity attached to the Ministry for Digital Transformation and Public Function through the Secretariat of State for Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence opened a new call of the digital kit program for companies between 50 and less than 250 employees. The deadline to request aid will be open until June 30, 2025.

The amount of aid will go from 25,000 euros -for those between 50 and less than 100 employees -to 29,000 euros -for those with a workforce of between 100 to less than 250 workers. This new call has an initial budget of 350 million euros expandable.

In this new call, digital kit adapts the catalog of solutions to the needs and characteristics of medium -sized companies and incorporates new categories of digital solutions. Some of them include artificial intelligence technologies. 14 solutions are made available to companies such as including: electronic commerce, social network management, customer management, Business Intelligence and Analytics, Process Management, Billing and Electronic Invoice Management, Virtual Office Services and Tools, Safe communications, cybersecurity, advanced presence on the Internet, managed cybersecurity service, client management with associated, Business Intelligence and analytics and associated and process management with associated.

Around 2.4 billion in granted aid

Since its launch, the digital kit program has granted more than 581,000 aid throughout Spain, which represents around 2.4 billion euros from funds Nextnerationu. Kit Digital has achieved a huge capital, has reached 100% of the provinces and more than 85% of the municipalities. It has also become the most demanded SME digitalization aid program in the history of Spain. Today, about three years after its launch, the program continues to receive around 2,200 daily applications, with an application record (61,000), signed agreements (57,000) and justifications submitted (53,000) last November.

Agility in processing

Under the slogan of ‘zero papers’, medium -sized companies can request help without providing any documentation. It is sufficient that the company authorizes Red.es to consult ex officio the requirements and obligations required to obtain the condition of beneficiary, safeguarding transparency and legal certainty. In addition, there is the figure of the “voluntary representative”, any third is a natural or legal person, duly authorized, can make the request on behalf of the company.

Once it is proven that the company meets the requirements, the digital bonus is granted.

Digital Kit is based on an innovative processing system that uses artificial robotization and intelligence tools, reduces bureaucratic load, decreases the number of documents to be presented and shortens concession deadlines. This system has allowed checks to be done in just 3 minutes, compared to the 3 hours they supposed with previous procedures. This has been achieved that the concession deadlines are very fast, if the request is correct, the aid is granted in just 15 days.

About 11,300 adhered digitizer agents

Once the company receives the granting of the aid, the company must select one or more digitalizing agents with which to develop the solutions that best adapt to the needs of its business and also sign the “Agreement for the provision of digitalization solutions” . Currently, the catalog of digitizing agents is composed of about 11,300 attached agents.

Digitizer agents are the only ones enabled to subscribe “Digitalization Solutions Provision Agreements” with the companies benefiting from the aid of the Digital Kit program and holders of the Digital Bonus.

Digital kit program

The digital kit program is equipped with a budget of 3,067 million euros, financed by the European Union through the funds Nextnerationuwithin the framework of the recovery, transformation and resilience plan, the Spain Digital 2026 agenda and the SME Digitization Plan 2021-2025, and aims to digitize SMEs and self-employed from all productive sectors throughout the national territory. Digital Kit has the participation of the Chamber of Commerce in Spain as a collaborating entity.

For more information about these aid you can call 900 909 001, contact on email [email protected] or on the web www.acerapyme.es Where, in addition, the closer SME accelerates can receive face -to -face advice.

Digitizers agents have an exclusive care channel, on the phone 900 906 677 OA via email [email protected]