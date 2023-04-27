Seville (Spain) (AFP) – The exceptionally early heat wave that Spain is experiencing will reach its peak this Thursday and Friday, April 28, a situation that worries the authorities in this country located on the front line of global warming in Europe.

“During Thursday the 27th and Friday the 28th, it is very likely that the peak of this episode will occur,” said the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), before the temperatures begin to soften from Saturday.

Thermometers could rise this Thursday, April 27, to 32-34 ºC in the south of the country, and even up to 37 ºC in the Guadalquivir river valleyin Andalusia (south), according to Aemet, which, however, revised its projections downward after having predicted at the beginning of the week that it could reach 40 degrees.

With more than 36 or 37 degrees registered in some stations in the provinces of Seville or Córdoba, this Wednesday some local records have already been broken and others could be broken on Thursday or Friday.

In Seville, where fans and parasols are in full swing, those who work outdoors are already beginning to feel the effects of high temperatures.

“Very hot, looking for shadows everywhere and looking for water everywhere,” says Juan Benito, a 33-year-old waiter from the Andalusian capital.

“Due to its intensity and its early nature, this episode fits into what is being observed that causes climate change,” said Rubén del Campo, Aemet spokesman, who advanced that April 2023 may end up being one of the two warmest Aprils in the time series.

plans are advanced

In this context, the Spanish authorities have had to adapt, so the Ministry of Health proposed to the regions, with multiple powers, that they advance the activation of their heat plan to May 15, normally set for June 1.

These plans determine the activation of different levels of risk for the population, particularly vulnerable, depending on the temperatures.

Map of Spain locating the points where absolute temperature records were broken on the 25th for a month of April, as well as the expected temperature anomaly at 1:00 p.m. GMT with respect to the reference period of 1991-2020, according to data from AEMET and the ECMWF © Guillermo Rivas Pacheco, Paz Pizarro / AFP

The one in Madrid already announced on Wednesday that it will activate the plan that provides for the possibility of adapting school schedules, which is normally done from the month of June.

As a result of climate change, episodes of exceptionally high temperatures have multiplied in recent years in Spain, a leading European country with almost 75% of its territory at risk of desertification according to the UN.

The country experienced the warmest year on record in 2022in which he chained several heat waves starting in May, according to Aemet.

According to a study by the Polytechnic University of Barcelona published on Tuesday, the days a year with summer temperatures in Spain went from 90 to 145, between 1971 and 2022.

Also in this period, episodes of daytime heat waves multiplied by 7 and nighttime ones by almost 11, while the temperature increased by an average of 3.54 °C in the main Spanish cities.

“Very high” risk of fire

In addition to the heat, Spain, which exports a large part of its agricultural production to the rest of Europe, is facing a catastrophic drought that worries farmers and authorities.

According to Coag, the main farmers’ union, 60% of Spanish agricultural land is currently “suffocated” due to lack of rainfall.

Dry soils and very high temperatures constitute a cocktail that triggers the risk of fires.

The average temperature of the year 2023 in Spain, compared with the average of the reference period 1991-2020, as well as the forecast until May 4, 2023 © Guillermo Rivas Pacheco, Laurence Saubadu / AFP

Most of the territory was placed on Thursday on alert for “very high” or “extreme” risk of fires by Aemet, while the Ministry of the Interior called an exceptional coordination meeting with the regions on this issue for Friday.

Spain has already accumulated a record for the area burned since the beginning of the year, with more than 54,000 hectares, compared to 17,126 hectares in the same period of 2022, which had already been a record year for fires, according to the European Information System on Forest Fires. (Effis).

Neighboring Portugal is also affected by this early heat wave.

Temperatures, which are “between 10 and 15 degrees Celsius above normal,” could reach 37 degrees on Thursday after a high of 35.4 degrees reached on Wednesday in the south of the country, according to the national meteorological institute.