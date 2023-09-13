Morocco still faces a critical situation after the devastating earthquake that occurred last Friday (8). The earthquake has already killed at least 2,800 people and is already considered by local authorities to be the country’s deadliest natural disaster in 60 years.

As rescuers fight tirelessly to find survivors beneath the rubble, international pressure for Morocco to accept more humanitarian aid is mounting.

To date, the country has accepted aid from only four nations: Spain, the United Kingdom, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Several other countries, such as the United States, Tunisia, Turkey, Taiwan and Morocco’s former colonizer, France, have expressed their intention to provide assistance to the earthquake-affected country. Algeria, which has historically had complicated relations with Morocco, also offered help, including specialized rescue teams, medical personnel, sniffer dogs, beds, tents and blankets.

However, the Moroccan government has been hesitant to accept aid from multiple sources, on the grounds that it is concerned about the possibility of a chaotic situation resulting from the arrival of several international aid delegations to the country.

Despite denying that diplomatic issues are interfering in the decision on humanitarian aid, in recent years Morocco has maintained tense diplomatic relations with both France and Algeria. Problems with the French include Paris’s non-recognition of Western Sahara as Moroccan territory.

As for the Algerians, the tension is rooted in historical disputes, including Algeria’s accusation that the Pegasus spyware had been used by the Moroccans to spy on senior officials in their government.

Furthermore, the nations also disagree over the disputed territory of Western Sahara, as Algeria supports the self-determination of the Sahrawi people, who inhabit the place and claim the territory.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna denied that Morocco’s refusal to accept French assistance at this time was related to diplomatic tensions between the two countries. She emphasized that the decision to accept foreign aid rests with the Moroccan government, which must “determine the timing and scope of this aid.”

Algeria appears to have eased tensions with its neighbor, with the offer of aid and with the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs describing the earthquake in Morocco as a “great pain and sadness”.