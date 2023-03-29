This Tuesday he was assassinated a young armed man was chased and riddled with bullets with more than 20 shots by alleged hitmen in Ecatepec, State of Mexico.

The events occurred around 9 a.m. in the Xalostoc Avenue located in the Benito Juárez neighborhood, in said municipality of the Mexican entity.

According to reports, the young man who was murdered received impacts from an R15 caliber assault rifle; In addition, a woman who was passing through the place was hit by bullets and was taken to a nearby hospital by her relatives.

According to the municipal authorities, they found 23 shell casings marked by the experts from the Mexican prosecutor’s office, who were scattered near the lifeless body of the executed man.

Inhabitants of the neighborhood who heard the detonations called 911 and witnesses to the events touched the panic button located a few meters from the site to report what had happened.

municipal police of Ecatepec and paramedics arrived at the place, where the lifeless body of the man lay on the sidewalk.

Meanwhile, the injured woman was stabilized and taken by ambulance to a hospital in the area for her speedy recovery.

The place where the body was found was cordoned off and guarded by the uniformed while neighbors in the area observed the crime scene as far as the daughter and mother of the fatality arrived.