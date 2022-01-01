Corporation highlighted that, despite the presence of a larger audience than in the pre-pandemic, the number of occurrences was “relatively calm”| Photo: Disclosure/Sesp

The Military Police of Paraná reported this Saturday (1) that the public that spent the turn of the year on the coast of the state was over 2 million people and even surpassed that of 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The biggest movements were in Matinhos, where more than 600 thousand people spent New Year’s Eve, and in Guaratuba, which received around 1 million people.

According to a balance released by the corporation, between Friday night (31) and Saturday morning, 260 incidents were attended to and 12 people were sent to police stations in the seven coastal municipalities. In addition, a firearm was seized and 38 detailed terms and 308 traffic violation notifications were drawn up.

“This New Year’s Eve audience even surpassed that of 2019 and, therefore, our assessment is that the New Year was relatively calm. We believe that people have had a relative awareness and are more careful. We also noticed that most went to the shore just to pass the turn and after the fireworks display, most went home, contributing to an atmosphere of order and tranquility”, said the deputy general commander of the Military Police, Colonel Rui Noé Barroso, in a statement published by the State News Agency.