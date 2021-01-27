Great Britain reached 100,000 dead, and is the country with the most coronavirus victims in Europe. Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized to the nation Tuesday night and was harshly challenged in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

At the same time, banned citizens of 32 countries from entering Britain “Reds”, including Argentina, and others from Latin America such as Panama, Paraguay, Venezuela, Uruguay, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, the Guyanas and Peru, among others.

The list also includes Cape Verde, Portugal, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, among others, where there is the British or South African variant of Covid.

British or residents arriving from those countries must comply with quarantine at government designated hotels. Each 10 day stay will cost 1600 pounds sterling at the passenger’s expense. AND the British will not be able to travel abroad either if they don’t have strict motives.

“We did everything we could. I take responsibility for the decisions I made, ”said Boris Johnson in Downing St. A phrase he repeated in the face of criticism from deputies in Parliament.

They expect 30,000 more deaths

Great Britain is the fifth nation with the highest death toll in the world, after the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico. But the chief medical officer of the government, Sir Christ Whitty, announced that at least another 30,000 more deaths are expected, because of the new variant that plagues the kingdom.

England’s chief medical officer said both pressure on the NHS and deaths had stopped rising when he declared the peak of the second wave. It also concluded that lockdown was working to reduce cases, despite fears that it would not be enough to deal with the new variant of the coronavirus.

A patient with Covid arrives by ambulance at the Royal London hospital, in the British capital, this Wednesday. Photo: REUTERS

Professor Whitty said that cases, deaths and the number of hospitalizations remained very high and needed to be reduced substantially, as he urged people not to lower their guard.

Johnson tried to argue that Britain was in a “radically different position” from 12 months ago and had made “colossal” improvements in its ability to fight a pandemic.

He stressed that it was “necessary to be careful not to relax too soon.” He assured that a new variant, which emerged at the end of last year, “has changed the situation in which we find ourselves in a very substantial way.”

A line to receive the coronavirus vaccine in a cricket ground turned into a vaccination center, this Wednesday in London. Photo: AFP

Quarantine and travel prohibited

The Prime Minister announced that schools will open on March 8 and a list of passengers from 32 countries, including those from South America, will not be able to enter Great Britain, where a mandatory quarantine was implemented in the hotels for which they arrive.

Brits and residents returning from those countries will have to undergo mandatory quarantine, controlled by the government. Nor will British travel abroad be allowed. In ports and airports they will be questioned about their destination and the reasons. If they have no valid reasons to travel, they must return home.

Johnson told MPs that the government had already banned travel from countries “where there is a risk of known variants, such as South Africa, Portugal and South American nations.”

“In order to reduce the risk posed by UK citizens and residents returning home from these countries, I can announce that we will require that all persons arriving in your country who cannot be denied entry isolate in government-provided accommodation, such as hotels, for 10 days without exception, “he added.

At the parliamentary interpellation, Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labor opposition, called for the vaccinations of teachers, police officers and essential workers.

A poster from the National Health Agency of Great Britain, in London, warns about the risks of the coronavirus. Photo: REUTERS

A possibility that Boris rejected because he has to stop a new rebellion of the conservatives and Brexitiers of his party against confinement, more restrictions and require you to free the economy.

Vaccinations and open schools

The decision to open the schools on March 8 is not arbitrary. It is linked to the herd immunity that they will get when they have at least 15 million vaccinated at the end of February. A step that everyone welcomed in order to start a path to reopen the economy parallel to the opening of schools.

On the schools, the prime minister said that “they are not unsafe, the schools are safe.” But the problem is that they “bring communities together” and “large numbers of children are a considerable vector of transmission.” There is no “additional risk for those involved in education,” he insisted.

On Sir Keir’s suggestion to prioritize school staff for the vaccine, Johnson said it should be up to experts, not politicians. “Who is vaccinated, in what order, and that policy would delay our route out of the blockade,” he explained.

The Liberal Democrats were the ones who announced the future: an independent inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic.

