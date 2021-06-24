A study prepared by the Alerta group classifies as “avoidable” about 120,000 deaths by covid that occurred in the 1st year of the pandemic in Brazil. The executive director of the NGO Amnesty International, Jurema Werneck, presented the results of the research to the CPI of covid during the testimony given to the collegiate on this Wednesday (24.Jun.2021). The complete study is available for reading and downloading on the Alerta website. here is the whole (1,258 KB).

To arrive at this estimate of preventable deaths, the researchers applied the rate of effectiveness of intense non-pharmacological actions in reducing the contagion of the coronavirus, estimated at 40% by studies published in scientific journals such as nature and science, in the number of natural deaths registered in the 12 months from the week following the 1st case of the disease in the country (12.Mar.2020).

Non-pharmacological measures include the use of masks, maintenance of social distance, restriction of mobility and contact between people. The authors explain that these actions must be applied together with epidemiological surveillance measures, such as mass testing of the population, mapping of new cases and the isolation of diagnosed individuals.

The preparation of the health system would be a second front of actions that must be taken to minimize the damage caused by the pandemic and the mortality of the population.

The study also estimated 305,000 “excess deaths” in the 1st year of the pandemic. The data was obtained from the difference in the number of natural deaths recorded between March 2020 and March 2021 and the number of natural deaths expected for the period – based on data from the Mortality Information System (SIM) for the years of 2015 to 2019.

The group Alert is an initiative formed by 7 civil society entities in May 2020. In addition to Amnesty International Brasil, the group includes the Brazilian Consumer Defense Institute (Idec), Oxfam Brasil, the Santo Dias Human Rights Center of the Archdiocese of São Paulo. Paulo, the Institute for Socioeconomic Studies (Inesc), the Ethos Institute for Business and Social Responsibility and the Brazilian Society for the Advancement of Science (SBPC).

This article was developed by the journalism intern Mateus Mello under the supervision of the editor Matheus Collaço

