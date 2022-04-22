In the case of partial occlusion of the arteries that carry blood to the heart, known as coronary stenosis, the methods to restore proper blood flow are drug therapy, angioplasty, and coronary artery bypass surgery. Lthe choice of the most adequate treatment between medical therapy and revascularization is decisive for the patient’s prognosis and, today, it is mainly based on a radiological examination with a contrast medium, coronary angiography (or coronary angiography). It must be said, however, that relying solely on the visual analysis of radiographic images to evaluate the ability of a lesion to induce myocardial ischemia could lead the clinician to over or underestimate the significance of the stenosis, exposing to the risk of unnecessary treatments and, vice versa, to defer it. others, on the other hand, are essential, with evident clinical and economic consequences.

Today it is possible to increase the level of precision with which to select candidates for coronary angioplasty by resorting to the measurement of some physiological indices, recommended by international guidelines on myocardial revascularization. This is the method called fractional flow reserve (Ffr or iFr), which can be performed simultaneously with coronary angiography by inserting an intracoronary pressure guide. The Ffr allow to estimate the ability of the lesion to induce myocardial ischemia even in doubtful situations and in the presence of multivessel disease or to measure the dysfunction of the microcirculation.

And the Italian Health Policy Brief (Ihpb) magazine dedicated a focus to diagnostic appropriateness entitled “Optimization of coronary revascularization: appropriateness and efficacy of diagnosis“, a document resulting from a working group in which authoritative Italian experts took part, representatives of scientific societies, the world of advocacy and health economists, as well as representatives of institutions such as the Higher Institute of Health and the National Agency for regional health services, Agenas.

Coronary angiography – reads a note from Ihpb – is the radiological examination that returns to the clinician the images of the vessels obtained by means of a contrast medium released near the lesion by a catheter inserted in the radial or femoral artery. “There is a great individual variability in the assessment of the functional criticality of the lesion only on the basis of angiography and its two-dimensional images – points out Giovanni Esposito, president of Gise (Italian Society of Interventional Cardiology) – precisely to improve the decision-making process, based on the scientific evidence accumulated over the last 15 years, the Ffr has been included in the European guidelines for myocardial revascularization with the highest level of recommendation and evidence “. Gise estimates, the Ffr-guided evaluation allows to “treat a smaller number of vessels in a high percentage of patients e it allows to completely avoid the treatment of angioplasty in 12% of patients“.

“Physiological index-guided revascularization guarantees a better clinical outcome – he adds Ciro Indolfi, president of the Italian Society of Cardiologywhich together with Gise works on the implementation of technical-scientific innovations in accordance with the most recent guidelines – reduces the number of subsequent revascularizations, allows to identify those high-risk clinical scenarios, called coronary microcirculation dysfunction (CMD), characterized by the absence of stenosis even in the presence of anginal symptoms “. However, continues the note of Ihpb, in Italy this diagnostic tool is rarely used compared to other European countries and the main reason is to be attributed to cultural and administrative reasons: lack of a code that allows to trace its use and the reimbursement of the procedure. This though the data indicate a good cost-effectiveness of the Ffr.

“The more accurate diagnosis of both mono and multi-vessel stenosis, the better appropriateness of the treatment of coronary lesions and the reduction in the number of unnecessary revascularizations – notes Paolo Magni, coordinator of the scientific committee “Italian Foundation for the Heart” – they would also lead to a reduction in costs and, consequently, to a better use of resources, as well as to a more accurate management of the needs of the individual patient “.

In a recent consensus document of the Gise that integrates the results of the Fame study into the Italian reality – the note from Ihpb recalls – it is calculated that then three years, the overall average savings for the National Health Service, between non-implanted stents and avoided cardiovascular events, would amount to over 37 million euros. Hence the need for the Italian Society of Interventional Cardiology and the Italian Society of Cardiology to work to increase the dissemination of good practices at the organizational-managerial level within the regions and individual health structures.

“Patient management in the field of cardiovascular diseases – underlines Enrico Coscioni, president of Agenas – it is still too heterogeneous despite the technological innovation and clinical knowledge at our disposal. Today the conditions exist for a paradigm shift in terms of care, which can lead to the revision of some health policies and the adoption of diagnostic and therapeutic strategies, capable of guaranteeing the sustainability and quality of patient care “.