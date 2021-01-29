The judges that Kirchnerism sought to displace during 2020, Leopoldo Bruglia and Pablo Bertuzzi, will expand their presentation before the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) where they had denounced the Argentine State for dismissing them from their positions in the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber, to which they were temporarily reinstated by order of the Supreme Court. The magistrates will claim that any contest be suspended to fill their vacancies. As new documentation, they will attach notes of support from international organizations that raised their concern about the “progress on justice” In our country.

Human Rights Watch He pointed out in his 2020 report on Argentina that there are “delays in the appointment of permanent judges”, and cited as an example the situation of judges Bruglia and Bertuzzi. In the document, which is public, they indicated that the situation is urgent.

With the subtitle “Judicial independence”, the work explains that “for years, and due to the delay in the appointment of permanent judges, provisional appointments have been made of judges who do not enjoy the guarantee of immobility in their positions. In a 2015 sentence the Supreme Court ruled that this situation threatens judicial independence. As of August 2020, there were 291 judicial positions vacant. “

José Miguel Vivanco, director for the Americas at Human Rights Watch.

The prestigious international human rights organization then referred to the two chambermaids: “the ruling majority in the Senate transferred three federal judges who had been investigating cases related to Vice President Fernández de Kirchner to the positions they previously held, in which they would no longer be in charge of those causes. The government maintained that, in 2018, former President Macri had irregularly transferred these judges to those positions. “

Later, the Court ended up ratifying the magistrates in the Chamber, but only until their positions were filled by judges appointed by competition for those positions. The summary of the situation will be attached by Bruglia and Bertuzzi to the IACHR when they insist on the precautionary measure with which they seek prevent the Council of the Magistracy with a Kirchner majority from advancing in the competitions to fill these vacancies.

The Buenos Aires Federal Chamber reviews the decisions of the investigating judges. In that court, Bruglia and Bertuzzi confirmed various prosecutions and embargoes against Cristina Kirchner, linked to the case of the Cuadernos de las Bribes.

During the last weeks, the two magistrates received more support from other international organizations.

Through a note sent to the Inter-American Court, the Latin American Federation of Magistrates manifested “his deep concern with regard to the possible violation of the guarantee of immobility established by art. 110 of the Argentine Constitution and, therefore, of the guarantee of judicial independence protected in art. 8.1 of the American Convention on Human Rights, at the initiative of the Council of the Magistracy of the Nation to submit to the Senate the appointments of Doctors Bertuzzi and Bruglia that were guaranteed by firm administrative acts, already consented, notified, that had generated subjective rights and that enjoyed the character of administrative res judicata“.

The Federation also highlighted concern “over the fact that the Argentine Senate has made the political decision to deny the agreement to the transfers of the two complainants, especially, since they are judges who act in anti-corruption cases“.

Finally, they pointed out that it was also important attend “with concern” the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice that it considered “non-final appointments for transfer, contrary to a practice of decades in the country and, even more, to grant retroactive effect in terms of transfers to this new interpretation of the existing rule, which surely makes the exercise of the magistracy precarious by all the judges who are transferred in the future “.

Judge Leopoldo Bruglia. Photo Emmanuel Fernández.

In equal terms, the Ibero-American Group of the International Union of Magistrates –UIM- presented a note to the IACHR endorsing the permanence of Bruglia and Bertuzzi in their positions.

Thus, both the UIM and the FLAM will appear before the Inter-American Court to support “the petition of the complainants and, especially, until the IACHR resolves their case definitively, supports the request to that the precautionary measure of suspension of the procedure of the background contest is made and opposition n ° 461 that is in progress to cover his charges “.

In the brief presented on December 24 before the IACHR, Bruglia and Bertuzzi had requested that “until this Commission is issued on the violations of rights that are invoked here, said measure of suspension of the contest be ordered and maintained.” His proposal was replicated by the two magistrate bodies.

