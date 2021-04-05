46% of the people who live in the City of Buenos Aires separate their waste. The rest, the majority, do not. And in that not doing, they are lost by day 2,000 tons of waste that could be recycled, but they are thrown away like garbage. To incorporate all that potential that is lost on a daily basis and reduce the volume that is sent to the CEAMSE sanitary landfill, the Government of Buenos Aires announced a reorganization of the recycling system.

The scheme has three central axes: a new organization of the disposal and collection of recyclables in the City, a greater preponderance of the collectors cooperatives and the installation of 886 green containers. The Executive’s objective is that by 2023 80% of Buenos Aires residents separate their waste at home, whether they live in a house or in an apartment.

Currently some 380 tons of waste per day. The collection is done by 5,112 formal reclaimers, grouped in 12 cooperatives. The gear also includes green containers, fluo yellow bells, collection points in squares and parks and 16 treatment centers for recyclable waste. But, 15 years after the sanction of the zero waste law, which forces those who reside in the City to dispose of their waste separately (recyclable on the one hand and garbage on the other), more than half of the porteños state confusion and disinterest about what to do.

According to statistics collected by the City Government, 41% of those who still do not separate their waste do not do so for lack of habit or time, 34% due to lack of container, 13% due to lack of trash at home and 12% because they consider that it is not worth it. To reverse this historical trend, towards the middle of last year the Executive began to add containers in the streets and as the quarantine became more flexible, awareness-raising workers came out to train door to door.

In March, the reorganization of the recycling system flew over the presentation of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta’s management commitments for this year and until 2023. The Head of Government, together with Deputy Chief Diego Santilli, indicated that before the end of the year, all the porteños will have no more than 150 meters from your house a green container to dump recyclable waste.

To achieve that distance, which is equivalent to a block and a half, they will be installed 659 green containers and 227 fluo bells. Today, in most neighborhoods, access to these containers does not exceed 150 meters, except for what happens in communes 5 (Boedo and Almagro), 13 (Belgrano, Núñez and Colegiales) and 14 (Palermo).

The City has 80 fixed green points and 4 mobile green points.

Another of the main changes to achieve a greater collection of recyclables is given by a new organization of the disposal and collection in two large groups. On the one hand “small generators” and on the other “macro generators”. “The first group is made up of residents of low houses, buildings without a manager, local businesses and small institutions. The second, by buildings with a manager and large businesses,” describes the Minister of Public Space and Urban Hygiene, Clara Muzzio.

Small generators represent 278 thousand fronts, cover 90% of the territorial disposition of the City and they dispose of less than 20 kilos of dry (recyclable) waste per day. While macro generators integrate a set of 40 thousand fronts and exceed 20 kilos of recyclables per day.

Today in the City there are 4,079 containers for recyclables, including containers and bells.

As the macro generators concentrate the largest production, the collection of recyclable waste will be door to door and it will be in charge of the urban reclaimers of the 12 cooperatives that today work in the City. “The great focus,” says Muzzio, “is for cooperatives to focus on this second group because here the largest volume is generated. The macro generators per day discard 1,001 tons that could be recycled ”.

Meanwhile, people who reside in houses or buildings without a manager, such as smaller institutions, must self-manage the disposal of your recyclable waste. They must first separate their waste at source so that plastics, glass, cardboard and metals can be recovered. And then they will have to take what is recyclable to the nearest green bin, bell or green point. And the garbage, which cannot be treated, dispose of it in the traditional black containers.

The green centers receive the plastics, paper, cardboard, metal and glass that are previously separated by the neighbors.

“Both the recyclables collected by cooperatives and what is stored in containers or green bells goes to the 16 treatment centers. In the City there is a differentiated management of waste: on the one hand garbage and on the other, recyclable materials ”, adds Muzzio to explain that the path that each type of waste travels is different and the separation that neighbors make previously it has a meaning.

To support this new guideline, door-to-door awareness and training for administrators and building managers will also be multiplied. There will also be communication campaigns in traditional media and social networks. Simultaneously, the Executive will introduce new regulations in the Legislature to modify the current zero waste law, promote agreements to reduce the use of plastic in the City and promote the control of separation at source.

More information on the separation of garbage at source can be found on the web ciudadverde.gob.ar.

SC