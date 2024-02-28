The increase in fresh water in the North Atlantic Ocean, among the consequences of the melting of ice linked to climate change, will change the European summer with heat waves and drought. This is proposed by a study conducted by a group of researchers from the National Oceanography Center (Noc) and published in the journal 'Weather and Climate Dynamics of the European Geosciences Union'. According to scientists, the summer climate in Europe can be predicted months or years in advance by monitoring the amount of melt water entering the ocean.

“While in the summer of 2023 the United Kingdom and northern Europe experienced an unusually cool and humid climate – explains Marilena Oltmanns of the Noc, lead author of the work – Greenland had an unusually hot summer, which led to an increase of freshwater input into the North Atlantic”. This triggers “a chain of events” that the researchers have identified and according to which “we expect that this year – Oltmanns specifies – oceanic-atmospheric conditions will be favorable for an unusually hot and dry summer over southern Europe”. Not only that: “Depending on the path of fresh water in the North Atlantic – adds the researcher – we also expect a hot and dry summer in Northern Europe within the next 5 years. We will be able to estimate the exact year in which it will arrive – specifies – during the previous winter”.

The melting of ice shelves and glaciers – the Noc scientists recall – represents a growing source of fresh water for the North Atlantic. Changes in sea ice quantities, in particular, can disrupt normal ocean circulation, affecting global climate. The study indicates that “as ice melts increase, heat waves and droughts will become more intense in Europe in the future. The warming associated with higher levels of meltwater in the ocean will add to that brought about by global warming. already underway, causing a change in weather patterns.”

“Our results – concludes Oltmanns – demonstrate the importance of ocean observations to ensure that climate models consider all the physical processes necessary to make accurate weather forecasts. This study represents a step forward in improving models that will allow planning ahead specific weather conditions, for example by adapting agricultural techniques to be more resilient, predicting fuel consumption and preparing for floods.”