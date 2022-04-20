‘Difficult’, ‘difficult’, ‘complicated’. The House of Representatives is also still wrestling with the question of who should be compensated, now that it is established that savers and investors have paid too much tax. One thing is clear: savers ‘have the sympathy’.

“It will be expensive, or very expensive”, Henk Nijboer (PvdA) summed up the problem again, during a debate on the issue. It is the main headache file of this cabinet at the moment: the savings tax. In December the Supreme Court ruled that the method by which tax has been levied on capital in box 3 since 2017 is not permitted. The tax authorities worked with rates: a lower rate for savings and a higher rate for investments.

Where it went wrong was that savers also had to pay taxes on supposed investments, even though they hadn’t put a cent in stocks. The judge dismissed that, but the question now is: do we only compensate the people who went to court, all savers, or also large investors who paid too much tax in some years, but too little in other years?





The price tag is quite high. From 2.4 billion (only objectors), to 6.9 billion (about 3 million savers) to 11.7 billion if large investors are also remunerated. The cabinet asks to elect the House of Representatives, but the wishes there are quite divergent. In the opposition there is a block for generous compensation, but also a (larger) part that only wants to accommodate savers. And even coalition parties are still undecided.

The ruling party VVD is still in doubt, although Member of Parliament Folkert Idsinga said that it would be ‘strange’ if compensation would also go to investors. “Because it is very likely that they have made good returns in recent years.”

Who reimburse?

D66 also fears ‘overcompensation’ and has ‘difficulty’ in giving ‘large assets’ money. Government partners ChristenUnie and CDA expressed themselves in equal words. This means that there is a good chance that the option will be chosen to compensate savers. Price: almost 7 billion. But there are still snakes in the grass, because anyone who then does not qualify for the money back scheme can still go to court, after which the damage will still be 12 billion, officials warned this week. Some MPs therefore wonder: why not immediately compensate investors? In addition, there is still a case pending at the Supreme Court that could lead to the government being forced to compensate more people.

State Secretary Marnix van Rij (Taxation) and Romke de Jong (D66) (R) prior to the House of Representatives debate on compensation for savers. © ANP

Van Rij will continue to discuss the issue, certainly with the government parties, behind the scenes.

Another factor is that the government is now looking at adjusting the budget for this year. The savings tax problem leaves a hole in that, while extra money has also been or will be earmarked for defence, the elderly, youth care and inflation. This also raises the question: how are we going to pay compensation? A large part of the House of Representatives wants to ‘collect’ the money from ‘wealthy Dutch people’, for example, although the CDA does not rule out the possibility that the national debt simply has to be increased slightly. The problem with this is that this approach is causing support in the Senate to falter. Because PvdA and GroenLinks then give up, because a higher government debt ultimately also affects the non-wealthy Dutch. “And we don’t want that,” said Tom van der Lee (GroenLinks).