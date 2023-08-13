However, according to the “Defense News” website, which specializes in military affairs, Russia sent this bombing a clear message to Turkey, when it targeted the “Motor Sitch” factory in Ukrainian territory, which supplies Turkish drone engines that Kiev uses to repel the Russian attack.

August 6 bombing

The bombing killed 6 people.

70 drones participated in the attack, with 3 waves of missile strikes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the bombing targeted a factory in the Zaporizhia region, but he did not go into details.

The attack came in response to the targeting of a Russian tanker in the Black Sea.

Factory targeting

Security analyst Eugene Kogan told “Defense News” that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to inform his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that “despite the relationship of friendship and mutual respect between us, the activity of the Turkish president’s son-in-law in Ukraine will cost a lot.”

What is meant here is Selcuk Bayraktar, who is married to the daughter of Turkish President Sumaya Erdogan, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Baykar, the company responsible for the Turkish drone industry.

Russia says any military facility in Ukraine, domestic or foreign, is a legitimate target.

A Turkish diplomat, who declined to be named, told Defense News that the “Russian bombing is a symbolic warning” that reflects Moscow’s dissatisfaction with some Turkish initiatives.