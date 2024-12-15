As its name suggests, the tire Michelin Alpin 7 He makes winter his favorite season. This new generation of the Michelin Alpin range maintains the features that have made them a reference: grip in the most severe conditions (cold, wet or snow-covered roads) and durability. In a stable market that represents around 20% of all passenger tires sold in Europe, of the first six generations have been sold to date 13 million units in 32 countries.

Features of the new Alpin 7

They improve grip both on wet surfaces and on snow. MICHELIN

According to tests commissioned by Michelin and carried out in the northern Finland in December 2023, the new Alpin 7 stands out in different aspects, being especially good in terms of safety in snowy and wet roads; better snow performance; elderly useful life and reduction of energy consumption.

Alpin 7 technologies

A new compound of tread Designed for low temperatures, it provides optimal grip during acceleration, braking and cornering. The key new features are a directional tread with a sculpture that has a greater number of sipes, to improve grip on wet and snow-covered roads. This high degree of siping improves braking grip and snow traction by 6%.

New sipes appear as the tire wears down. MICHELIN

Finally, thanks to Michelin’s experience in 3D metallic printing, which allows very complex tire molds to be manufactured, the Alpin 7 tire benefits from an evolutionary design of the sipes, which means that they appear new grooves as the tire wears. This innovative design allows performance to be maintained throughout the life of the tire and used up to the wear indicator.

Dimensions of the Alpin 7

It will be available in 62 sizes and for rims from 15 to 20 inches. MICHELIN

The new Michelin Alpin 7 tire will be available in 62 dimensions, for 15 to 20 inch tires, and will equip the main mid-range sedans. Dedicated primarily to European markets, this tire will be manufactured exclusively in Europe.