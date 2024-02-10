It was not just another day for him Luis Diaz. The Colombian guided the Liverpool on the path to victory and was key in the 3-1 against the Burnely by date 24 of the Premier League.

'Fought' He was a starter in Jürgen Klopp's team and formed an attacking trio with the Portuguese Diogo Jota and the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez. The three contributed with a goal the vital victory in Anfield Road.

He fought again and was one of the most dangerous in attack, he prowled the rival area and tried to make Liverpool react, who were stuck in the first half.

In the second half, with the score at 1-1, Luis Diaz He unlocked the game and scored a predatory goal in the area. He came in like a truck without brakes, attacked the near post and headed the ball hard to send it into the back of the net and make it 2-1.

Due to the speed he was carrying, 'Lucho' ended up in the net, stuck, but letting out that sacred cry for a goal in front of the fans who crowded in the stands behind the goal.

It is the fifth goal of the season Premier League For the 27-year-old Colombian winger, the previous one was on January 31 in the 4-1 win against the Chelsea.

Luis Díaz, one of the best in victory

'Lucho' came out in the 82nd minute, amidst the applause that fell from the stands of Anfield Road, and left the space for the Dutchman Cody Gakpo, who entered with the game resolved.

He not only received praise on the field of play, but also off the field. The newspaper Liverpool Echo He highlighted him as one of the best in the game and gave him an 8 in the ratings.

“Like many teammates, he started slowly, but began to push his marker back with constant probing down the left wing. He forced a good save from Trafford and crouched well to head in second,” the newspaper quoted him as saying.

The best of the English afternoon was Harvey Elliottwho gave two assists and took a nine: “He made an instant impact with his energy and care in possession, and made attractive crosses for the second and third goals. He helped change the game.”

