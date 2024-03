Former American President Donald Trump, at a rally in Ohio last Saturday (16) | Photo: EFE/EPA/MARK LYONS

Shareholders of the publicly traded company Digital World Acquisition Corp approved, in a vote held this Friday (22), a merger agreement with the Trump Media & Technology Group, owned by former American president Donald Trump (2017-2021).

The main product of the Republican politician's company is the social network Truth Social, which he created after being banned from Facebook and Twitter, following the attack by his supporters on the Capitol in January 2021.

Last year, Twitter's new owner (who changed the platform's name to X), Elon Musk, restored Trump's account.

With the merger with Digital World, Trump's company becomes publicly traded, and the former president will be able to earn more than US$3 billion from stock sales, reported the Associated Press (AP), as he will own almost 79 million shares.

The news agency made the calculation considering the closing value of Digital World shares on Thursday (21), of US$42.81.

Next Monday (25), the deadline for Trump to post a bond of US$454 million so he can appeal against his conviction in a fraud case in New York.

However, according to the AP, he will only be able to sell shares in the new company if the board of directors makes changes to a regulation that prevents the sale of newly issued shares for six months.