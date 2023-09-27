EV builders are doing everything they can to make fast charging as fast as possible. In the long run, charging should be as fast or faster than filling up with gasoline. But then a refueling stop should not become even shorter. Mercedes is trying to do that. The brand is introducing a new system where you can pay for the fuel you just refueled in the car.

The new pay+ turns your E-class into a mobile debit card. For now, only users can pay Mastercard and Visa debit and credit cards from the car. In addition, the system now works at 3,600 German gas stations. Later it will be the turn of petrol stations in other European countries.

How does paying in the Mercedes car work?

When you arrive at the gas station, ‘Fuel & Pay’ will appear on the screen. Here you select the pump. The system calculates the maximum amount you can refuel based on how much is left in the tank and the petrol price. Once you have chosen how much fuel you want to fill, confirm the transaction by placing your finger on a scanner under the screen.

You may wonder how much time and effort you save by not holding your card at the payment kiosk next to the pump. We mean, you already got out to hang the fuel nozzle in your car. Although at manned gas stations, especially if you have to stand in line where people order sandwiches, it may save some time.

It appears that 60 percent of 18 to 39 year olds are willing to pay for infotainment. At least in Germany. Mastercard had this investigated by research agency GfK. And to be honest: it also sounds nice and easy. Just be careful if someone kindly offers to refuel for you.