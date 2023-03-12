Mexico.- Ignacio Lopez Tarsoafter being intervened in an emergency due to the aggravation of the pneumonia he suffered, passed away at age 98being one of the most beloved and recognized Mexicans, Internet users did not hesitate to create memes to fire him, and among the most viral, they involved Chabelo.

Xavier López Rodríguez, better known in the Mexican artistic world as Chabelo, is trending on social networks due to the sensitive death of the first actor Ignacio López Tarso.

As is common, every time a famous person dies, Internet users do not hesitate to react with memes, after remembering Chabelo’s longevity, since they are beginning to talk about a supposed “immortality”, because with his almost 50-year career, he It has won the love of all generations.

The also general secretary of the National Association of Actors and the Union of Film Directors and Similar, federal deputy, member of the Commission of Radio, Television and Cinematography of the Federal District and of Culture, with more than 7 decades of experience, passed away this afternoon of Saturday March 11, after being hospitalized in an emergency in Mexico City.

Therefore, after the death of the legendary film, television and theater actor was announced, users created the best memes to fire him, and Chabelo, along with Silvia Pinal, They were trending on the Twitter social network.

The actor, was hospitalized since March 4, his son, Juan Ignacio Aranda, announced this Saturday that his father was semi unconscious, likewise, he had said that the actor born on January 15, 1925, also presented renal, cardiac and pulmonary insufficiency.