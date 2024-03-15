Brussels policymakers are not entirely positive. Europe wants at all costs to avoid dozens of migrant boats mooring on its coasts again when the Mediterranean becomes calmer again. There are fears that the far right – which is already doing very well in the polls – will score even stronger in the European elections in June if they manage to make migration a dominant election issue. Partly for this reason, the European Union will conclude an agreement with Egypt in Cairo on Sunday. Officially it sounds that Egypt will receive an aid package of 7.4 billion euros to support its ailing economy. But actually it's all about migration. Conflicts in Egypt's neighboring countries Sudan and Palestine could lead to even greater immigration pressure, Europe fears. Egypt would use the money to accommodate Sudanese refugees and to strengthen the border with Libya, from where migrants cross the Mediterranean to Europe. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi can expect a large delegation on Sunday. In addition to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo will also travel as temporary President of the Council of the EU, supplemented by Greek Prime Minister Kiriakos Mitsotakis and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. And so Meloni is once again prominently present at the signing of a European migration agreement. Her right-wing cabinet has worked closely on it, just like with the Tunisia deal last summer. Also read

And Meloni is also strong outside Italy. Shortly after her appointment as Prime Minister – when Europe was still bathed in fear about the 'post-fascist danger from Italy' – Meloni traveled to Von der Leyen, with whom she quickly managed to establish close ties. Combined with her unwavering commitment to Ukraine, Meloni successfully joined the family of European leaders with whom to do business.

“Meloni turned away from the far right and moved towards Ursula von der Leyen's European People's Party,” says Italian asylum and migration expert Fulvio Vassallo Paleologo. “And the EPP itself also moved, more clearly to the right of the center.”

Salvatore Nicolosi, assistant professor of international and European migration law at Utrecht University, sees that Meloni, the European Commission and many member states share the same vision on migration. “And that is that fewer people have to arrive, which they want to achieve by making deals with non-EU countries and by building reception centers for migrants outside European borders.” Meloni operates very strategically, says Nicolosi: “She has a good idea of ​​how the wind blows in Europe. And she found a way to influence European migration policy in such a way that it also promotes Italian interests.”

Jet-black reputation

Meloni had a major hand in the deal with Egypt, just like in the agreement with Tunisia, which the Italian Prime Minister signed last summer with Von der Leyen and Prime Minister Mark Rutte. And just as there was criticism of the agreement with an autocrat like Kais Saied, who incited the population to a real manhunt for black migrants in Tunisia, this time there is also criticism of Sisi – leader of a regime with a pitch-black reputation regarding human rights. .

The organization Refugees Platform in Egypt (RPE) points to a law that criminalizes helping irregular migrants. Migrants can also simply be arrested and deported, according to RPE, even if they already have a residence permit. In addition, the Egyptian government apparatus is notoriously corrupt. For example, desperate Palestinians trying to flee famine and war in the Gaza Strip are nowadays paying fortunes to get to neighboring Egypt – money that ends up in the pockets of Egyptian officials.

The regime is also far from lenient for Egyptians themselves. According to Nicolosi, offering an aid package to an autocratic leader like Sisi means that repression in his own country will not decrease, while many Egyptians already want to flee their country. “Moreover, it is not guaranteed that Egypt will do what Europe wants.”

The mother of these types of European migration deals was the 2016 agreement with Turkey, concluded with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He subsequently threatened several times to allow migrants to continue on to Europe if he did not receive more money. Deals with authoritarian leaders therefore make Europe open to blackmail. But slowing down migration is what almost every member state wants. Agreements with third countries are still considered an appropriate way to achieve that goal, although some experts have strong doubts about this. “Migrants always find a way,” says Nicolosi, for example.

Pioneering role

Is Meloni a leader who pushes European migration policy in her ideological direction? Or is she simply benefiting from this political moment? In any case, Meloni is playing a pioneering role regarding the recent agreement between Italy and Albania.

On a legal level, that deal is extremely questionable, as Italy would allow migrants to be received by Albania and would also like to allow migrants to go through the European asylum procedure there.

But the European Commission is actually happy with the Albania deal, says Nicolosi. “Europe thinks this is a good test case. It is not legally possible for the EU as a whole to conclude such an agreement with a third country, but it does fulfill European political policy goals.”

For the time being, the question remains whether the Albania deal will work: the agreement would come into effect this spring, but the migrant centers have not even been built yet. But if it succeeds, Nicolosi expects that the threshold for concluding such deals will also be lower for other countries.

The leading lady Meloni is no longer part of European migration policy, says Fulvio Vassallo. “In 2016, the Turkey deal strongly bore the signature of then Chancellor Angela Merkel, especially considering the weight of Germany at the time,” he says. “That does not apply to Italy. Meloni sits at the table and plays the card game, but she does not deal the cards.”

Meloni did succeed in making northern member states realize that the fewer migrants arrive in Italy, the fewer will travel on to Germany or the Netherlands. In the meantime, Northern Europe also realizes the importance of well-protected external borders.

For Italy, migration is a much older political experiment than for the rest of Europe. Every government has been trying to slow the influx for twenty years. Both the center-left government of Paolo Gentiloni (2017) and the center-right government of Silvio Berlusconi (2008) made agreements with Libya, a known human rights violator.

Four years earlier Berlusconi already sent migrants from Lampedusa back to Libya. “There was no European border control yet,” says Vassallo. The border agency Frontex would only be established in 2004 and had hardly any resources or staff until 2011. “Instead of a 'melonization' of European asylum policy, 'Italianization' seems to me to be a better term,” concludes the asylum expert. And for Meloni, Italian Prime Minister and elected with a decidedly right-wing migration policy, the spirit of the times is now in full swing.

Sunken boat 22 dead in Turkey

At least 22 people have died off the coast of Turkey, after the boat they were in capsized on Friday. Seven children are among the dead. Two passengers were rescued by the coast guard, two others managed to reach the coast by swimming. The west coast of Turkey is more often used as a boarding point by migrants in transit, who try to cross to EU country Greece. According to Turkey, hundreds of people have already been rescued from the sea this week.