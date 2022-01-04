And the spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Health, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, said in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that the health authorities in Egypt contracted to obtain two new drugs after their effectiveness in treating “Covid 19” patients, in addition to the success of Egyptian companies in producing a third drug.

Abdel Ghaffar explained that Egypt will import doses of the drug “Paxlovid” that was announced by the American “Pfizer” company, in addition to the drug “Evoshield” developed by the “AstraZeneca” company, while Egyptian companies produced the drug “Molonoporvir” developed by the American company “Merck”, It allowed other drugmakers to produce it.

The spokesman suggested the arrival of these drugs in the last week of this January, as the unified purchase authority contract with companies included the purchase of a quantity of “Pfizer” drug that is sufficient for 20 thousand patients, and another that is sufficient for 50 thousand of the drug “AstraZeneca” in the first phase of the contract, as well as production Egyptian companies have large quantities of the drug “Molonoprevir”, and it is expected to be released soon.

Treatment with a pill

And the US Food and Drug Administration, in late December, gave permission to use the anti-viral pill “Baxulovide” to treat corona, and decided to use it shortly after symptoms appeared in people at risk of developing severe disease symptoms when they contracted corona.

The drug “Molnopiravir” also reduces the ability of the virus to multiply and slows the disease, and it is taken orally.

With regard to the drug “EvoShield”, which is taken by injection, the head of the medical sector at “AstraZeneca” Sherif Waguih told “Sky News Arabia”, that it targets groups suffering from diseases that impede the formation of immune bodies to resist corona, such as patients who receive chemotherapy or from Are taking immunosuppressive drugs, or have undergone organ transplants.

Wajeeh indicated that the drug reduces the risk of cases deteriorating by 83 percent for this category, which represents 2 percent of the infected, than others.

big move

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Health confirmed that Egypt’s provision of these new medicines changes the mechanism and strategy for dealing with “Covid 19”, as oral medicines facilitated the treatment of cases of infection, and then it became possible to treat them at home instead of confining them in hospitals, preventing the deterioration of their cases and reducing deaths, and this is a major shift in dealing with the virus.

Abdel Ghaffar said that the drugs “Paxlovid” and “Molonoprevir” can be taken in the first five days of infection with corona in the initial cases of infection, as this reduces the chances of hospitalization.

He stressed, “Despite the provision of these new and important medicines, this does not dispense with receiving Corona vaccines, which are the basis for confronting the pandemic.”

The head of the Scientific Committee to Combat Corona in Egypt, Hossam Hosni, described these drugs as a “dream” for doctors who follow Corona patients, as they are taken orally, which facilitates their treatment.

Hosni explained that “the Egyptian treatment protocol will be subject to updating within the coming days, after receiving the doses of these drugs and determining the methods and methods of dispensing them to patients.”

He stressed that the health authorities in Egypt are seeking to provide the latest treatments worldwide to control the epidemic, after it succeeded in confronting it since the first cases appeared in the country at the beginning of 2020.