The France striker scored twice in the first half, raising Paris Saint-Germain’s tally to 75 points with 6 matches remaining in the season, which strengthened the French champions’ lead by 11 points before second-placed Olympique de Marseille travels to meet Olympique Lyonnais, Sunday.

Third-placed Lens, one point behind Marseille, host fourth-placed Monaco on Saturday.

Angers, who has 14 points, will be relegated to Ligue 2 if Nantes and Brest win their matches on Sunday and Auxerre avoid defeat on Saturday.

Angers, who have now won just three of their 32 Ligue 1 matches this season, faced a stern test from the start, and Mbappe was soon keen to seal things up as expected.

After trying to shoot a direct shot, Mbappe regained control of the ball before hitting it past Paul Bernardoni in the ninth minute.

Mbappe collected a through ball from Lionel Messi and doubled the lead with a decisive finish on 26 minutes.

Messi came close to consolidating the score 7 minutes before the end of the first half, but Bernardoni tackled the Argentine player’s attempt from outside the penalty area.

Sada Tube narrowed the difference with a close-range shot 4 minutes before the end of the match time, but this was late and insufficient for a team that was almost certain to be relegated.