Tuesday, January 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

With Mbappé, but without Messi or Neymar, PSG lost the unbeaten record in France

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 1, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé

Photo:

Christophe Petit-Tesson. efe

kylian mbappe

Lens gave the surprise in the first match of the French champion in 2023.

Paris Saint-Germain lost an unbeaten record of 25 games this Sunday, in their first match of 2023, in a match in which they did not have Lionel Messi, who has not yet been reinstated, nor Neymar, who was suspended.

Despite having Kylian Mbappé on the field, PSG lost 3-1 against Lens, second in the standings, and although they continue as the leader of the championship, their difference over their closest rival is just four points.

News in development.

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Mbappé #Messi #Neymar #PSG #lost #unbeaten #record #France

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Shakira's moving letter: "In the face of contempt, continue to value yourself"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result