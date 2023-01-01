With Mbappé, but without Messi or Neymar, PSG lost the unbeaten record in France

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Kylian Mbappé
Christophe Petit-Tesson. efe
kylian mbappe
Lens gave the surprise in the first match of the French champion in 2023.
January 1, 2023, 04:48 PM
Paris Saint-Germain lost an unbeaten record of 25 games this Sunday, in their first match of 2023, in a match in which they did not have Lionel Messi, who has not yet been reinstated, nor Neymar, who was suspended.
Despite having Kylian Mbappé on the field, PSG lost 3-1 against Lens, second in the standings, and although they continue as the leader of the championship, their difference over their closest rival is just four points.
News in development.
SPORTS
January 1, 2023, 04:48 PM
