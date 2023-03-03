PT militancy demonstrated rejection of the governor of Mato Grosso, who participated in an act with the president

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Friday (3.Mar.2023) that it will talk to all governors regardless of party. He made the statement alongside the governor of Mato Grosso, Mauro Mendes (União Brasil), which minutes before had been booed by PT militancy in the act with Lula in the State.

“The election dispute ended exactly on October 2 [Mendes foi reeleito no 1º turno]”declared Lula. “When I come to a state, I don’t want to know if the governor was against or in favor of me. I don’t care what party the governor is from. I want to know that he is elected, and I have to work with him.”said the president.

“If Zé do Pátio were not a friend, but an adversary, I would still come here and treat him with respect because democracy demands our coexistence even in adversity”he declared.

Lula made the statement in Rondonópolis (MT), where he delivered 1,440 houses from Minha Casa, Minha Vida. Zé do Pátio, quoted by the president, is Jose Carlos do Patio (PSB), the mayor of the city.

The mayor defended Mauro Mendes. “Please everyone, I wanted to ask everyone that we could respect our authorities here”he declared.

Other politicians who opposed the PT were present, such as senator Wellington Fagundes (PL-MT), and were also booed. In the case of the governor, however, there were manifestations of nominal rejection. “Out Mauro Mendes”shouted the audience.

“Everyone has to respect democracy and respect the president who won with 51% and Mauro Mendes who won with 70% and all those who have a duty to honor the vote”said the governor referring to himself in the 3rd person.

In 2022, during the election campaign, there were similar scenes. Lula was elected with a wide arc of alliances that included politicians from outside the left. Some of these politicians were booed at rallies.

At the event on Friday (March 3), Lula was accompanied by his wife, Janja Lula da Silva, and by other federal government officials: