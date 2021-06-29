The municipality of Botucatu, in the interior of São Paulo, registered a drop of 71.3% in cases of covid-19 in its residents six weeks after starting mass vaccination in the population. The data are from a study carried out with the support of the Ministry of Health on the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, produced by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) in Brazil.

The start of the mass vaccination program took place in the city on May 16, when 65,000 residents were vaccinated in a single day. So far, about 77 thousand residents have received, through the program, the first dose of the vaccine, the second dose of which is applied after 90 days. Botucatu has about 150 thousand inhabitants, of which 106 thousand are over 18 years old.

In addition to the drop in the number of cases, hospitalizations resulting from the disease also dropped in the city: 46% less. “Vaccines are doses of hope for the Brazilian population. The reduction in cases with the first dose already shows good results from the study in Botucatu, which serves as a basis for the rest of the country”, highlighted the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

The study also investigates the vaccine’s effectiveness against variants of the original strain of the new coronavirus. However, the full results of the study have not yet been released.

