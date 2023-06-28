The experienced striker Marta leads the list of 23 summoned for a

Brazil renewed that will try to surprise in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023which will be the last of what is considered the best soccer player in history.

The legendary ’10’ shirt will play his sixth World Cup at the age of 37, after recovering from a right knee injury, the worst of his career, which kept him away from the fields for almost a year.

“Without a doubt” it will be my last World Cup, the attacker told the YouTube channel CazéTV, in an interview broadcast before the Brazilian coach, the Swedish Pia Sundhage, revealed the squad list on Tuesday.

Marta wants to continue extending her story

Brazilian soccer player Marta poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards Photo: Facundo Arrizabalaga / EFE

Marta has the chance to increase her quota as the top scorer in the World Cups (17 goals, one more than the German Miroslav Klose).in a tournament that will be held between July and August.

The Brazilian star will guide a team that is not a favorite for the title and whose best performance in the World Cup was the runner-up in China-2007, with her on the pitch.

“It is logical that I am not the Marta of twenty years ago, but physically I am very well and mentally even better”he added.

Sundhage, runner-up in the world in 2011 led by the United States, highlighted the technical quality of the Brazilian soccer player, although she warned that due to her age she is less explosive than a few years ago. “Marta is the queen, the icon, and being close to her is simply contagious. She is generous and has a lot of energy. In the final pass, she is one of the best. Is she going to start? I don’t know yet,” he said.

“I am sure that he will do well the role that I give him”added the DT, 63 years old and who will be the first woman to lead the South American power in a World Cup.

🇧🇷 Pia has announced Brazil’s call for the World Cup. 🔝 Marta Vieira continues to make history and adds one more World Cup. 😔 Cristiane will not go to the World Cup. Geyse, Monica Hickman, Antonia, Kathellenn and Gabi Nunes representing #LeagueF pic.twitter.com/89WumBLgrC — FEMALE FOOTBALL (@futfem) June 27, 2023

The summoned from Brazil to the World Cup

Marta (Orlando Pride, USA) will lead a delegation that Sundhage set out to renew after the ‘Seleção’, led by Vadão, encountered hosts France in the 2019 World Cup in the round of 16.

He will do so with the notable absences of midfielder Formiga, retired from the national team since 2021, although he will play the 7-a-side soccer World Cup with Brazil, to be held in September in Mexico, and striker Cristiane, sidelined by the European coach.



Eleven of the 23 calls will premiere in a World Cupwhile the goalkeepers Letícia and Bárbara, the defensemen Kathellen, Rafaelle and Tamires, and the attackers Bia Zaneratto, Andressa Alves and Debinha, among others, provide the World Cup experience quota.

Thirteen of the 24 players who won the Copa América in Colombia-2022, in which Marta was absent due to injury, will also travel to Australia and New Zealand.

Brazil, which is in Group F along with France, Jamaica and Panama, will say goodbye to its fans in a friendly match against Chile on Sunday in Brasilia. The ‘Canarinha’ will debut in the World Cup on July 24 against Panama in the city of Adelaide, Australia.

Archers: Letícia Izidoro (Corinthians), Barbara (Flamengo), Camila (Santos).

Defenses: Antonia (Levante, ESP), Bruninha (Gotham FC, USA), Kathellen (Real Madrid, ESP), Lauren (Madrid CFF, ESP), Mônica (Madrid CFF, ESP), Rafaelle, Tamires (Corinthians).

Midfielders: Duda Sampaio (Corinthians), Kerolin (North Carolina Courage, USA), Luana (Corinthians), Adriana (Orlando Pride, USA), Ana Vitória, Ary Borges (Louisville City, USA).

Attackers: Andressa Alves, Geyse (Barcelona, ​​ESP), Nycole (Benfica, POR), Bia Zaneratto (Palmeiras), Debinha (Kansas City Current, USA), Gabi Nunes,

Martha (Orlando Pride, USA).

AFP

